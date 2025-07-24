Taiwan, Somaliland Sign Maritime Security Pact Amid Growing Ties

TAIPEI, July 24 (Horndıplomat) – Taiwan President Lai Ching-te met on Thursday with a senior delegation from Somaliland led by Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam, as the two partners signed a new maritime security agreement and reaffirmed their growing diplomatic partnership.
The coast guard cooperation agreement, signed in Taipei by Somaliland Coast Guard Commander Admiral Ahmed Hurre Hariye and Taiwan Coast Guard Administration Director-General Chang Chung-lung, aims to strengthen collaboration in maritime security, training, and joint exercises.
“This agreement marks a new chapter in our maritime cooperation,” Lai said during the meeting. He added that Taiwan looks forward to expanding bilateral ties and advancing shared democratic values. “We must deepen our partnership and demonstrate the resilience of democratic alliances,” Lai said, referencing pressure from authoritarian regimes seeking to isolate both governments internationally.
Lai also mentioned that Taiwan hopes to pursue broader regional cooperation, including trilateral or multilateral efforts with like-minded nations such as the United States, to realize what he called “the strategic goal of a non-red Somaliland coastline.”
The visit marks the first trip to Taiwan for Minister Adam, Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi, and Admiral Hariye. The delegation is in Taiwan from July 21 for a five-day official visit.
President Lai noted that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of mutual representative offices between Taiwan and Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991 and has since built a stable, democratic, and self-reliant governance system. While formal international recognition remains ongoing, Somaliland continues to expand its international partnerships—most notably with Taiwan, with whom it shares a commitment to democracy, development, and mutual cooperation.
In his remarks, Foreign Minister Adam thanked Taiwan for its warm hospitality and ongoing support. “Taiwan is a peaceful and democratic nation that shares our values,” he said, adding that the two governments are united by their shared struggle for international recognition.
Adam emphasized that despite external pressures, “no amount of pressure can change Somaliland’s strong ties with Taiwan.” He expressed confidence that the relationship would continue to grow and welcomed Taiwanese investment, particularly in sectors like education, maritime affairs, and infrastructure.
The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Somaliland’s Representative to Taiwan, Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal.
The new agreement builds on momentum from a 2022 meeting between the two coast guards, where both sides discussed the potential for training exchanges and joint maritime initiatives.
President Lai also praised Somaliland for its democratic progress, noting the successful presidential and political party elections held last year. He reiterated Taiwan’s intention to work closely with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi’s administration.
“Together, Taiwan and Somaliland will continue to write a new chapter in democratic cooperation,” Lai said.