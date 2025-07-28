Taiwan Rebukes China Over “False Claims” on Somaliland Cooperation

HARGEISA, July 28 (Horndiplomat) – Taiwan’s Representative Office in Somaliland issued a strongly worded statement on Monday rejecting accusations by the Chinese Embassy in Somalia, calling Beijing’s claims “false” and its behavior “bullying” aimed at undermining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.
“This multilateral platform helps pursue the strategic goal of a Non-Red Somaliland Coastline for the foundation of a Blue Economy,” the Taiwan office said, emphasizing its willingness to deepen coordination with the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and other regional partners.
Taiwan accused China of resorting to “hostile rhetoric and cognitive warfare,” and urged the Chinese Embassy in Somalia to cease actions intended to destabilize the region.
The office reaffirmed Taiwan’s sovereignty, stating unequivocally that “neither Taiwan nor China is subordinate to the other, and People’s Republic of China (PRC) has never governed Taiwan for a second.”
Taiwan and Somaliland have enjoyed steadily growing diplomatic relations since opening reciprocal representative offices in 2020—a move that marked a significant step in Taiwan’s expanding partnerships in Africa. Taiwan, a vibrant democracy and technologically advanced economy, firmly rejects Beijing’s claim over its sovereignty and continues to assert its right to engage independently with like-minded partners such as Somaliland. Despite pressure from China, Taiwan has demonstrated its commitment to global cooperation through peaceful, development-focused diplomacy.
The statement also addressed UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, dismissing Beijing’s interpretation of the resolution as a misrepresentation.
“The resolution never mentioned Taiwan nor did it state that Taiwan is a part of the PRC,” the Taiwan office asserted, adding that only the democratically elected government in Taipei can represent the Taiwanese people.
Citing international backing, Taiwan pointed to repeated declarations from the G7 countries opposing unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.
The Taiwan Representative Office concluded by categorically rejecting “China’s false claims of territorial sovereignty that completely distort the fundamental truth.”