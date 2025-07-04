Somaliland Welcomes Taiwanese Business Delegation to Bolster Strategic Economic Ties

By:Horndiplomat Staff writer

The Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, Amb. Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, welcomed a senior delegation from the Taiwan Business Association at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa. The high-level visit marks a deepening of economic and diplomatic engagement between two democratic partners committed to mutual growth, innovation, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The Taiwanese delegation, which included executives from leading companies across sectors such as biotech, marine development, electronics, and trade, was received with high-level honours. The visit was facilitated by Saeed Mohamed Buraale, Somaliland’s Minister of Investment Promotion and Industrial Development.

In his remarks, Minister Buraale emphasized Somaliland’s growing status as a gateway for investment in the Horn of Africa. “Somaliland is anchored in stability, transparency, and democratic governance all essential pillars for investor confidence,” he noted. He also highlighted the nation’s legal reforms and investor-friendly frameworks designed to attract sustainable foreign partnerships.

1 of 6

Somaliland Vice President Mohamed Aw Abdi reaffirmed the government’s strategic vision of transforming Somaliland into a regional trade and investment hub. “Our partnership with Taiwan is not only built on shared democratic values but also on practical cooperation that brings tangible benefits to our people,” he said. “Somaliland offers serious investment opportunities in sectors ranging from livestock and fisheries to renewable energy and ICT.”

The Vice President emphasized that the country’s unique geopolitical position, adjacent to major Red Sea shipping lanes and its long-standing internal stability make it a credible and reliable partner in a region often associated with volatility.

Representing the Taiwanese delegation, Mrs. Alyne Chen, Chairperson of the Taiwan Business Association, expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and open engagement. “We are eager to build long-term partnerships with Somaliland in critical areas such as clean water access, livestock innovation, marine sustainability, and SME development,” she said.

Among the companies represented in the delegation were:

YEN & BROTHERS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD

Aquaponics Company

ZTQ ENTERTAINMENT

HW CAPITAL

CENTRAL SKY INTERNATIONAL TRADING CO.

EXCELSIOR BIO-SYSTEM INCORPORATION

Mrs. Chen reiterated Taiwan’s interest in creating strong business-to-business and people-to-people ties that would yield inclusive economic development for both sides.

The visit comes amid growing international recognition of Somaliland’s assertive foreign policy and Taiwan’s expanded engagement with diplomatic partners outside of traditional frameworks. Though unrecognized by most of the international community, both Somaliland and Taiwan have cultivated ties based on mutual respect, democratic principles, and strategic pragmatism.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of joint commitments to economic diplomacy and a shared ambition to create a resilient, innovation-driven economic partnership between the two territories.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...