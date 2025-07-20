Somaliland Warns UN Arms Embargo Lift on Somalia Fuels Regional Instability

The Republic of Somaliland has called on the international community to urgently reconsider the United Nations’ decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia, warning that the move has significantly worsened regional security and emboldened extremist groups across the Horn of Africa.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, criticized the UN Security Council’s December 2023 Resolution 2714, which lifted the decades-long arms embargo on Somalia. He warned that the consequences of the decision are being felt not only in Somalia but across neighboring countries and maritime routes.
“The decision to lift the UN arms embargo on the failed state of Somalia has had far-reaching and destabilising consequences. Rather than contributing to peace and stability, it has emboldened extremist elements and further undermined security across the region. The international community must urgently re-evaluate this course of action in light of its growing risks to the Horn of Africa,” Minister Adan said.
Rising Threats from Uncontrolled Arms
The minister cited a string of concerning developments, including the seizure of large weapons shipments by the al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group and clan-based militias in central Somalia. In one incident in Aabud Waq, local fighters intercepted two truckloads of arms, including machine guns and assault rifles—highlighting the lack of oversight in weapons distribution.
Security analysts have expressed deep concern, pointing to Somalia’s limited capacity to track and manage arms. UN reports indicate that 35–40% of weapons imported following the partial lifting of the embargo in 2013 ended up in illicit markets or in the hands of non-state actors.
“Without functioning verification systems and accountable stockpile management, the risk of diversion to terror groups and warlords remains high,” said a regional security expert. “This is a destabilizing force not just for Somalia, but for the entire Horn of Africa.”
International Recalibration Needed
Somaliland has consistently warned of the risks associated with arming a fragile Somalia. With a proven record of peace, stability, and responsible governance, Somaliland joins other regional actors in calling for a strategic reassessment of international arms policies.
Although the UN Security Council has yet to formally address Somaliland’s objections, diplomatic sources suggest the issue will gain renewed focus at upcoming regional and international security forums.
Somaliland’s firm stance underscores its role as a responsible actor in the Horn of Africa and a vital voice advocating for peace and stability in one of the world’s most volatile regions.