Somaliland Warns Somalia Against Interference in Sanaag Region

Hargeisa – The Government of Somaliland has strongly condemned the presence of Somali federal troops in parts of the Sanaag region, warning of grave consequences and placing full responsibility on Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Speaking at a press briefing in Hargeisa on Monday, Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Ahmed Yasin Sheikh Ali Ayaanle, accused the Mogadishu-based government of overstepping its authority and interfering in Somaliland’s sovereign territory.
“We caution President Hassan Sheikh against meddling in affairs beyond his jurisdiction,” Minister Ayaanle stated. “The longstanding peace and mutual respect among the people of Sanaag will be safeguarded. There is no room for Hassan Sheikh within our borders.”
The condemnation follows reports that federal Somalia troops staged a protest on Sunday over unpaid salaries. The protesting soldiers accused federal authorities in Mogadishu of mismanaging international aid intended for stabilization efforts. Sources allege that these funds were instead diverted to incite unrest in otherwise peaceful areas such as Sanaag.
Somaliland reaffirmed its commitment to preserving peace and unity in the region, particularly in contested areas like Sanaag. Officials emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain stability and cohesion among local communities.
In a strongly worded follow-up, Somaliland authorities accused the Somalia federal government of acting as a destabilizing force. Citing the 2023 unrest in Las Anod, officials alleged that Mogadishu played a direct role in fomenting violence and displacement in the area.
“The weak and fragmented administration in Mogadishu has consistently proven to be a source of division rather than unity,” one official said. “Instead of addressing internal issues such as clan reconciliation and the fight against al-Shabaab, they focus their energy on undermining Somaliland — a beacon of peace and democratic governance in the Horn of Africa.”
Somaliland warned President Mohamud and his cabinet to cease what it called provocative actions, stating that any continued interference would be met with “appropriate consequences.”
The statement also called on the international community to reconsider its support for the Somalia federal government, arguing that donor funds are being exploited to foster instability.