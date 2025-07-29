Somaliland Steps Up Drought Response, Calls for Global Support

By: Horndiplomat Clımate change correspondent
HARGEISA, July 29 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland’s Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of the National Drought Response Committee, bringing together local and international humanitarian agencies to coordinate efforts as the country faces a deepening drought crisis.
The meeting, held in the capital Hargeisa, focused on assessing the severity of the drought, identifying urgent humanitarian needs, and streamlining aid delivery. Participants discussed improving coordination to avoid duplication and ensure that assistance reaches the most vulnerable communities.
“The scale and urgency of this crisis demand a coordinated response,” Vice President Aw Abdi said, urging humanitarian partners to align their interventions with the government’s emergency plan and improve real-time information sharing.
