Somaliland President Welcomes Saudi Investors for Strategic Talks

By: Horndiplomat Investment Correspondent

HARGEISA, Somaliland (Horndiplomat) — Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), President of the Republic of Somaliland, received a senior delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Group and its international partner, Seed Investment Group, at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.

According to the Somaliland presidency, the delegation was led by Sheikh Nasir Alqahdiani, General Manager of Al Rajhi Group. The group included Mr. Saud Alrajhi and Dr. Mohamed Nasir Alqahdani of Al Rajhi Group; Dr. Abdullah Sadik, Strategic Advisor; Eng. Anter Bilaal, Head of Infrastructure Engineering; Mr. Abdulrahman Salool, Government Relations Coordinator; and Dr. Shakir Haji Hussein Nur, Executive Director of Seed Investment Group and International Investment Partner.

Discussions centered on unlocking investment opportunities in key sectors such as renewable energy, livestock, agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure, tourism, banking, and insurance.

President Irro welcomed the delegation warmly, expressing gratitude for their interest in Somaliland. He provided an overview of the country’s stable governance, lasting peace, and strategic position at the crossroads of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The President reiterated Somaliland’s longstanding diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable investment within the framework of national laws.

“Our doors are open to serious investors who value long-term growth and inclusive development,” President Irro said, pledging full government support for investments aligned with Somaliland’s strategic priorities.

The Saudi delegation praised Somaliland’s political stability and ongoing economic reforms, signaling strong interest in forging long-term partnerships, particularly in renewable energy, agriculture, livestock, tourism, and infrastructure.

The meeting ended with a mutual commitment to deepen strategic collaboration and maintain continuous dialogue aimed at advancing shared development goals.

