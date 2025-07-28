Somaliland President Welcomes Saudi Investors for Strategic Talks

By: Horndiplomat Investment Correspondent
HARGEISA, Somaliland (Horndiplomat) — Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), President of the Republic of Somaliland, received a senior delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Group and its international partner, Seed Investment Group, at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.
According to the Somaliland presidency, the delegation was led by Sheikh Nasir Alqahdiani, General Manager of Al Rajhi Group. The group included Mr. Saud Alrajhi and Dr. Mohamed Nasir Alqahdani of Al Rajhi Group; Dr. Abdullah Sadik, Strategic Advisor; Eng. Anter Bilaal, Head of Infrastructure Engineering; Mr. Abdulrahman Salool, Government Relations Coordinator; and Dr. Shakir Haji Hussein Nur, Executive Director of Seed Investment Group and International Investment Partner.
Discussions centered on unlocking investment opportunities in key sectors such as renewable energy, livestock, agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure, tourism, banking, and insurance.
