Somaliland President Leads High-Level Talks on National Stability and Sovereignty

By: Horndıplomat Staff Wrıter
Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) convened a high-level consultative meeting on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa with the leaders of the three national political parties WADDANI, KAAH, and KULMIYE in a significant step aimed at bolstering national unity, democratic governance, and regional stability.
The meeting, hailed by the presidency as a “strategic milestone,” comes at a pivotal moment for the nation and reflects President Irro’s proactive leadership in building consensus and promoting inclusive, institutional dialogue across Somaliland’s political spectrum.
According to an official statement, discussions focused on the evolving political landscape, the imperative of preserving national cohesion, and the shared responsibility of confronting external threats to Somaliland’s sovereignty and constitutional integrity.
“The vitality of our democracy depends on sustained engagement among political stakeholders and collective stewardship of the national interest,” President Irro said during the session.
The president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, principled dialogue, and regular consultations with opposition leaders—not merely as a political gesture, but as a foundation of the Republic of Somaliland’s democratic ethos.
Leaders of the three parties echoed the President’s message and commended his leadership in advancing constructive dialogue. They also pledged to work collaboratively to strengthen Somaliland’s democratic institutions, promote peace, and support electoral preparedness in accordance with the constitution.
“We stand ready to support all government initiatives that align with our shared vision of peace, constitutional order, and national progress,” the opposition parties declared in a joint affirmation.
The meeting condemned the continued and unlawful interference by the Federal Government of Somalia in the eastern parts of the Sool region a blatant attempt to destabilize Somaliland and undermine its territorial integrity. These actions were characterized as provocative, irresponsible, and a direct challenge to the peace and order preserved by Somaliland through decades of self-governance.
