Somaliland President, EU Horn of Africa Envoy Discuss Regional Security and Cooperation

By: Mohamed Duale
The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), today received a high-level European Union (EU) delegation at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, led by the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, Ambassador Annette Weber.
The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation and enhancing the working relationship between the Republic of Somaliland and the European Union.
At the outset, President Irro warmly welcomed Ambassador Weber and her delegation, expressing his gratitude for their historic visit to Somaliland. He also thanked the EU for its continued development support to Somaliland, especially in areas such as governance and institution-building, infrastructure, education, water, food security, democracy promotion, environmental protection, and climate change resilience.
The Somaliland Presidency said President Irro reaffirmed the country’s firm commitment to peace, stability, and democratic governance in the Horn of Africa. He emphasized that his administration prioritizes national unity and peaceful coexistence and has already achieved meaningful progress in a short time. These achievements include initiating an unconditional peace outreach in the eastern Sool region, resolving conflicts in Sanaag, and successfully integrating over 6,000 militia members into the civilian security structure along with their arms and vehicles without any external assistance.
