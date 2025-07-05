HomeNewsSomaliland President, EU Horn of Africa Envoy Discuss Regional Security and Cooperation
Somaliland President, EU Horn of Africa Envoy Discuss Regional Security and Cooperation

By: Mohamed Duale

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), today received a high-level European Union (EU) delegation at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, led by the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, Ambassador Annette Weber.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation and enhancing the working relationship between the Republic of Somaliland and the European Union.

At the outset, President Irro warmly welcomed Ambassador Weber and her delegation, expressing his gratitude for their historic visit to Somaliland. He also thanked the EU for its continued development support to Somaliland, especially in areas such as governance and institution-building, infrastructure, education, water, food security, democracy promotion, environmental protection, and climate change resilience.

The Somaliland Presidency said President Irro reaffirmed the country’s firm commitment to peace, stability, and democratic governance in the Horn of Africa. He emphasized that his administration prioritizes national unity and peaceful coexistence and has already achieved meaningful progress in a short time. These achievements include initiating an unconditional peace outreach in the eastern Sool region, resolving conflicts in Sanaag, and successfully integrating over 6,000 militia members into the civilian security structure along with their arms and vehicles without any external assistance.

The president also underscored Somaliland’s strategic role in safeguarding the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. He noted that the country’s 800-kilometer coastline makes it a key player in regional maritime security, and therefore, Somaliland cannot be overlooked in any meaningful regional strategy.

According to the Somaliland Presidency, Ambassador Weber praised President Irro’s wise and steady leadership in a region often marked by conflict and instability. She commended Somaliland’s enduring commitment to peace, stability, and democratic maturity. The EU, she affirmed, stands ready to deepen its engagement with Somaliland and explore new avenues for partnership aimed at achieving shared and sustainable goals.

Ambassador Weber also posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her visit, stating:

“I continued my regional tour in Somaliland. In Hargeisa and Berbera, I held fruitful exchanges with @abdirahmanirro and others on issues including stability in the Horn of Africa, maritime security in the Red Sea as well as regional economic integration to the benefit of all.”

In conclusion, both sides agreed on the importance of fostering a genuine partnership rooted in mutual interests, with a shared vision for lasting peace and inclusive development across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

