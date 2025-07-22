Somaliland President Declares Emergency as Severe Drought Threatens Millions

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi convened an emergency session of the Council of Ministers on Monday to address an escalating drought crisis that is threatening lives and livelihoods across several regions of the country.
The high-level meeting reviewed detailed field reports from Selel, Awdal, Saaxil, and Sanaag among the hardest-hit areas where prolonged drought has decimated grazing land, drained water sources, and left communities facing acute shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.
In a bid to mount a rapid response, President Abdillahi ordered the immediate mobilization of emergency relief operations. He instructed all government agencies to coordinate under a centralized command to ensure effective delivery of aid and accountability.
“The government will respond decisively and without delay,” the president said. “We will stand with our people in this time of hardship.”
As part of the national response, the President, Vice President, and all Cabinet Ministers have pledged to donate one month’s salary to support drought relief efforts.
The Cabinet also resolved to enhance data collection and real-time monitoring systems to guide evidence-based decision-making, while accelerating long-term adaptation strategies to build resilience against future climate shocks.
President Abdillahi urged broad-based solidarity across Somaliland’s society, calling on religious leaders, community elders, the private sector, civil society groups, and the diaspora to contribute to national relief efforts.
“Our collective strength and compassion are essential to overcoming this crisis,” he said.
The failed Gu rainy season earlier this year, coupled with the absence of expected summer rainfall, has intensified the humanitarian emergency. Government officials say strong, dry winds have replaced seasonal rains, exacerbating the drying of wells and riverbeds — a trend they attribute to the growing impact of climate change in the Horn of Africa.
The session ended with a firm pledge from Cabinet members to spearhead a unified and effective national response, emphasizing swift action, shared responsibility, and cross-sector coordination, according to the presidency spokesperson.
SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT