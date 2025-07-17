Somaliland Opens “Taiwan Avenue” in Capital With Support From Taipei

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, July 17 (Horndiplomat ) – Somaliland officials and Taiwan’s Ambassador to Somaliland, Allen C. Lou, on Wednesday inaugurated a newly renovated road in the capital Hargeisa, naming it “Taiwan Avenue” to reflect the growing partnership between the two sides.
The upgraded road links Egal International Airport to central Hargeisa and is considered one of the city’s most vital transportation routes. The project was initiated by Hargeisa Mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Mooge and co-funded by the Government of Taiwan, which contributed 70% of the phase-one construction cost. A local Somaliland contractor carried out the work.
The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Lou, Somaliland’s Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Osman, Director general of MOFA Mohamed Abdirahman, Mayor of Hargeisa Abdikarim Mooge, Somaliland’s Representative to Taiwan Mohamoud Jama Aden Galaal, as well as various officials and invited guests. The event highlighted the close collaboration between Taiwan and Somaliland, which have developed formal relations since 2020.
Taiwan’s Ambassador to Somaliland, Allen C. Lou, said the project reflects growing collaboration between Taiwan and both central and local authorities in Somaliland.
“As the first Taiwan Avenue in Africa, this project demonstrates what three-way cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland’s central and local governments can accomplish,” Lou said at the opening ceremony. “It not only connects the airport to the city but also connects the people of Somaliland to the world.”
The road includes newly built sidewalks and a drainage system designed to improve safety and prevent flooding. Ambassador Lou noted that during heavy rains in June, the road remained unaffected, drawing praise from local residents.
