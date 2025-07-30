Somaliland Offers U.S. Military Base, Minerals in Push for Recognition

The Republic of Somaliland is stepping up its diplomatic drive for international recognition by extending a strategic offer to the United States through access to a key Red Sea military base and critical minerals – President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi told Bloomberg. This bold move underscores Somaliland’s growing geopolitical relevance as global powers intensify their competition for influence and resources across Africa.
The Republic of Somaliland is stepping up its diplomatic drive for international recognition by extending a strategic offer to the United States through access to a key Red Sea military base and critical minerals – President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi told Bloomberg.
Since regained its statehood from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has operated with its own government, military, and institutions, earning a reputation for peace and democratic governance in a region often plagued by instability. Now, it is leveraging those assets to build stronger international ties, starting with Washington.
President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, who came to power in 2024, said discussions with the U.S. Embassy in Somalia and the Department of Defense are focused on forging new partnerships across economic cooperation, security, and counter-terrorism.
“We discussed ways and means to collaborate in security, in trade and in regional stability,” Abdullahi said in an interview on Monday, noting that the US ambassador to Somalia has visited Somaliland several times in recent months, while defense officials traveled to his region in December.
The United Arab Emirates, a U.S. ally, already operates the Berbera Port and nearby airstrip in Somaliland, reinforcing the area’s role as a growing logistics and security hub at the mouth of the Red Sea. A potential U.S. military presence would further solidify Western influence near critical global shipping lanes, where Houthi attacks from Yemen have raised new concerns for maritime security.
Although the U.S. Department of Defense has not commented publicly, Somaliland’s offer includes both military cooperation and critical mineral access. Abdullahi confirmed that Somaliland would be ready to offer the U.S. a minerals deal for products like lithium.
“If the US is interested to land in Somaliland they are most welcome,” Abdullahi said, adding that a partnership could involve long-term resource cooperation. While Somaliland doesn’t yet produce lithium, it has granted a license to Saudi-based Kilomass Co. for exploration. It also holds deposits of tin, gold, gypsum, and other valuable industrial minerals, according to African Mining.
Abdullahi made clear that his administration seeks deeper international engagement not only for recognition but for broader cooperation.
“While statehood recognition remains a goal,” he said, “the path to achieving that lies primarily through engagement with the international community on security, trade, counter-terrorism, anti-piracy and illegal migration.”
The president said he expects to visit the US and that offering Washington new deals is “not conditional” on Trump formally recognizing to Somaliland.
Asked about a potential US military base in Somaliland, he said: “We are now still discussing issues. We are looking forward to that discussion bearing fruits in the future.”
Somaliland’s peace and self-reliance stand in contrast to Somalia’s decades-long civil conflict and ongoing insurgency. While Mogadishu continues to face challenges from Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups, Somaliland has remained largely peaceful, earning praise for its democratic elections and civil society development.
U.S. Africa Command has emphasized its current commitments in Somalia, where it supports counterterrorism efforts. “That’s where most of our people are,” said deputy head John Brennan. “It’s the biggest investment that we have.”
Still, with growing instability in the Red Sea and intensifying rivalry with China, Somaliland’s strategic value continues to rise.
While U.S. Ambassador Richard Riley and other officials have engaged with Somaliland leaders to discuss shared interests in the Horn of Africa, the State Department reiterated that it is not currently in talks to recognize Somaliland as an independent state. It reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s sovereignty.
Tensions between Hargeisa and Mogadishu remain, with Abdullahi accusing the federal government of Somalia attempting to install a parallel administration in parts of Somaliland.
“Somalia cannot talk and have dialog with Somaliland while it’s cutting parts of Somaliland and making a separate administration,” he said. “We are a peace-loving nation, but Somaliland is capable of defending its territory and its people.”
As international attention returns to the Horn of Africa, Somaliland’s leaders are making the case that their territory offers something rare in the region: stability, partnership, and strategic potential.