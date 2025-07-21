HomeNewsAfricaSomaliland Delegation Visits Taiwan Ahead of Maritime Security Pact Signing
Somaliland Delegation Visits Taiwan Ahead of Maritime Security Pact Signing

By: Mohamed Duale

Somaliland’s Foreign Minister has arrived in Taiwan, leading a high-level delegation on a five-day visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and security cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan, accompanied by senior Somaliland officials including Minister of the Presidency Khadir Hussein Abdi, Coast Guard Commander Ahmed Hurre Hariye, and Presidential Chief Diplomatic Adviser Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, landed in Taipei on Sunday. The visit comes at the official invitation of Taiwan’s government and will run through July 25.

Upon arrival, Adan described Taiwan as an “important partner” and emphasized shared democratic values between the two sides. “This visit aims to further strengthen the growing friendship between our nations,” he said during remarks at the airport.

During the visit, the delegation will meet Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu. The agenda includes high-level talks on development cooperation, regional security, and diplomatic coordination.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one of the key highlights of the visit will be the signing of a Maritime Patrol Cooperation Agreement between Somaliland and Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration. The pact aims to enhance joint efforts in maritime security—particularly across the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, strategic waterways vital to global trade and regional stability.

The delegation is also scheduled to hold talks at Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), reviewing existing partnerships in sectors including education, agriculture, healthcare, and information and communications technology.

A Strategic and Growing Partnership

Since establishing formal diplomatic engagement in 2020, Taiwan and Somaliland have expanded their cooperation across a broad range of sectors, including public health, ICT, vocational training, and infrastructure development. The relationship is underpinned by a mutual commitment to democratic governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Both governments have embraced a pragmatic approach to diplomacy—prioritizing results, people-to-people exchanges, and shared growth over conventional diplomatic status.

Shared Interests, Shared Vision

In a statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the visit as “deeply meaningful,” reaffirming the country’s commitment to working closely with Somaliland on democratic development, capacity building, and international cooperation.

“The two sides share values of freedom, democracy, and human rights,” the ministry said, noting joint successes in education, maritime security, clean energy, and public health since 2020.

As Taiwan and Somaliland continue to build their partnership on mutual respect and shared values, the visit underscores a new chapter in international cooperation—one defined by visionary diplomacy, innovation, and mutual benefit.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

