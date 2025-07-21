Somaliland Delegation Visits Taiwan Ahead of Maritime Security Pact Signing

By: Mohamed Duale
Somaliland’s Foreign Minister has arrived in Taiwan, leading a high-level delegation on a five-day visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and security cooperation between the two countries.
Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan, accompanied by senior Somaliland officials including Minister of the Presidency Khadir Hussein Abdi, Coast Guard Commander Ahmed Hurre Hariye, and Presidential Chief Diplomatic Adviser Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, landed in Taipei on Sunday. The visit comes at the official invitation of Taiwan’s government and will run through July 25.
Upon arrival, Adan described Taiwan as an “important partner” and emphasized shared democratic values between the two sides. “This visit aims to further strengthen the growing friendship between our nations,” he said during remarks at the airport.
During the visit, the delegation will meet Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu. The agenda includes high-level talks on development cooperation, regional security, and diplomatic coordination.
