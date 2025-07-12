Somaliland Confirms Control Over Awdal Drought Relief, Rejects Somalia’s Role

By: Horndiplomat Staff
Mohamed Farah Abdi, Director of the Somaliland Roads Authority, has firmly rejected claims that Somalia’s Federal Government is providing aid to drought-stricken regions of Awdal and Salel in Somaliland’s west.
Addressing local media, Abdi emphasized Somaliland’s sovereignty and control over its humanitarian response, dismissing Somalia’s involvement as baseless and politically motivated.
“Somalia does not govern here or offer any assistance. Awdal is under the authority of Somaliland’s government, with ministers fully engaged in addressing the drought crisis,” Abdi said.
The ongoing drought continues to threaten livelihoods and strain resources across Somaliland. In response, the National Disaster Preparedness and Food Reserve Authority (NADFOR) has appealed for increased support from international partners to supplement local relief efforts.
Somaliland is prioritizing sustainable solutions, including community-led agricultural projects in Burco, designed to improve food security and combat the effects of climate change.
Abdi told Dawan newspapers that the government has full control and capacity to manage the drought crisis in the affected regions. He urged unity and confidence in Somaliland’s institutions, emphasizing that the region is fully equipped to address its challenges independently. “We have a government, we have borders, and we have the will to address our challenges. External involvement is neither needed nor welcome in Awdal,” he said.
Somaliland, which regained its statehood in 1991, has built a stable government with effective institutions and clearly defined borders, steadily advancing sustainable development and promoting regional stability.
SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT