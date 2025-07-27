Somalia’s President Arrives in Addis Ababa for UN Summit

Addis Ababa, July 27, 2025 — Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has arrived in Addis Ababa to participate in the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake +4 (UNFSS+4), a global event aimed at evaluating progress in transforming food systems.
The summit, co-hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and Italy, brings together government leaders, UN officials, scientists, farmers, youth representatives, and development partners from around the world. It seeks to develop strategies to achieve sustainability, equity, and resilience in food systems globally.
Upon arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, President Mohamud was warmly welcomed by Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye.
The UNFSS+4 builds on commitments made at the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, focusing on accelerating actions to address challenges such as climate change, hunger, and malnutrition. Somalia’s participation underscores its dedication to regional and international cooperation on food security and sustainable development.