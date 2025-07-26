Saudi, Ethiopian Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Cooperation

Riyadh– July 26, 2025 — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, held a telephone conversation on Friday with Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Gedion Timothewos, to discuss the state of bilateral relations and pressing regional developments.
According to a statement released by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two top diplomats exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The conversation underscored both nations’ shared commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties.
The ministers also reviewed recent developments across the Horn of Africa and the wider Red Sea region, addressing ongoing challenges and efforts underway to promote stability and security. The call reflects Riyadh’s growing engagement with East African states amid its broader regional outreach and strategic partnerships.
This high-level dialogue comes amid increasing Saudi investment and political interest in Africa, particularly in areas of mutual concern such as maritime security, economic integration, and regional peace-building.
No further details were disclosed about specific agreements or future meetings. However, both sides emphasized the importance of continued communication and cooperation.
For more regional news and diplomatic updates, follow Horn Diplomat.