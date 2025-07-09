Saba Saba Protests: Kenya’s Anti-Government Demonstrations Leave 31 Dead, Toll Rises

Nairobi – The death toll from Kenya’s nationwide anti-government protests on July 7 has surged to 31, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) announced Tuesday, marking the deadliest day since the youth-led demonstrations erupted earlier this year.
The KNCHR, Kenya’s independent human rights watchdog, confirmed the figures in its latest statement, which also documented 107 injuries, 532 arrests, and two enforced disappearances. Property destruction was reported across several cities, though the extent of the damage remains unquantified.
The protests, largely spearheaded by Kenya’s Gen Z youth, were held on the anniversary of the 1990 Saba Saba uprising, a symbolic date in the country’s democratic struggle. Demonstrators took to the streets in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, Nakuru and other urban centers, demanding President William Ruto’s resignation, justice for victims of police brutality, and sweeping economic reforms.
While some regions reported peaceful protests, others witnessed violent confrontations between demonstrators and police. Human rights observers and medical professionals cited the use of live ammunition, excessive force, and arbitrary arrests, further inflaming public anger.
“The KNCHR strongly condemns all human rights violations and urges accountability from all responsible parties, including police, civilians and all other stakeholders,” said Raymond Nyeris, the Commission’s vice chairperson. He extended condolences to victims’ families and called for urgent medical care for the injured.
Several eyewitnesses had warned that initial casualty reports underestimated the true scale of the violence. With dozens of people still hospitalized and outrage growing on social media, observers say Kenya is entering one of its most turbulent periods since the 2017 post-election violence.
Amid the unrest, Moses Kuria, a former Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and ex-Minister of Trade, announced his resignation on Tuesday as President Ruto’s senior economic advisor. While Kuria did not explicitly cite the protests as his reason, he had recently lauded the youth’s peaceful mobilization and cautioned against “Phase 2 of political opportunism and looters,” suggesting cracks within the ruling administration.
As calls for justice and reform intensify, Kenya’s leadership faces growing pressure to de-escalate tensions and address deepening economic and political grievances.