OPINION – Trump’s Second Term Is Somaliland’s Best Shot at Recognition — If It Acts Fast

Now that Donald Trump is back in the White House, a rare opportunity has opened for Somaliland — one that may not come again for years. For more than three decades, this self-governing, democratic, and peaceful state has operated independently from Somalia. It has built functioning institutions, held credible elections, and maintained security in one of the world’s most volatile regions. Yet the world continues to treat Somaliland as if it doesn’t exist.

That may finally begin to change — but only if Somaliland moves quickly. Trump’s foreign policy has always been unorthodox, prioritizing strategic interests over traditional diplomacy. Under his leadership, the United States has a window to support Somaliland in the same way it supports Taiwan: through robust, unofficial engagement that reflects real-world partnerships, not outdated political formulas.

This is the best chance Somaliland has had in decades. But if Trump’s second term ends without progress, the next administration could easily return to the “One Somalia” policy — just as President Biden’s administration did. That would be a devastating missed opportunity.

Trump’s Diplomatic Style Aligns With Somaliland’s Needs

Unlike traditional U.S. administrations, President Trump is not beholden to the slow-moving consensus of multilateral diplomacy. His approach to foreign policy is deal-focused, sovereignty-minded, and often driven by strategic advantage. During his first term, Trump didn’t hesitate to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, hold summits with North Korea, or deepen ties with Taiwan — moves others had avoided for decades (BBC, Brookings).

Just days ago, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Michael Langley, visited Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland — a highly symbolic and unprecedented move. AFRICOM chiefs usually engage with internationally recognized governments.

This visit, therefore, speaks volumes about the Pentagon’s growing appreciation for Somaliland’s strategic importance and its proven track record of stability.

The visit suggests that Washington may be preparing to deepen military and logistical cooperation, particularly around Berbera’s port and airbase. It also sends a clear message: Somaliland is increasingly seen as a credible and valuable partner, regardless of formal diplomatic recognition.

A Taiwan-Like Model Is Within Reach

Full diplomatic recognition of Somaliland may still be a long shot in the short term. But a Taiwan-style relationship unofficial, yet meaningful is well within reach under this administration.

That could mean:

Opening a U.S. liaison or consular office in Hargeisa (like Taiwan’s AIT in Taipei).

Expanding security cooperation through the Berbera port.

Supporting targeted aid and investment directly to Somaliland, bypassing Mogadishu.

Advocating for Somaliland’s inclusion in regional and global dialogues, even without formal recognition.

For the U.S., this approach would send a powerful message: responsible, democratic governance matters. For Somaliland, it would mean global visibility, economic opportunity, and greater international legitimacy.

But the Clock Is Ticking

This moment won’t last forever. If Somaliland waits too long and Trump’s presidency ends without progress, the next administration — whether Democrat or Republican — is likely to revert to the same cautious posture of previous decades. That’s exactly what happened during the Biden administration, which fully embraced Somalia’s claims over Somaliland and avoided direct engagement with Hargeisa’s elected government (U.S. Department of State, 2022).

The Bottom Line

Donald Trump’s return to power has reshuffled the foreign policy deck. For Somaliland, that could mean long-awaited recognition or — more realistically — a Taiwan-style partnership that reflects its stability, independence, and strategic relevance.

But this window of opportunity is narrow. If Somaliland fails to act while Trump is in office, the chance may be gone — and the world may once again look the other way.

