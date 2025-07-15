Opinion | Somaliland Will Not Tolerate Violation of Its Sovereignty in Sool and Sanaag

The recent actions by the Mogadishu-based regime aimed at instigating instability and establishing parallel administrative structures within the Sool region of the Republic of Somaliland represent a flagrant violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This interference is not only provocative but entirely unacceptable, and it signals a desperate attempt by the Federal Government of Somalia to project its internal political failures beyond its own borders.
The repeated visits by Somalia federal government ministers, and their prolonged presence in the eastern regions of Sool and Sanaag areas that are unequivocally part of Somaliland serve only to escalate tensions and undermine peace in a region that has long maintained its own independent governance, security, and stability. This behaviour constitutes a blatant act of aggression and a clear violation of international norms concerning non-interference and respect for self-determination.
While the Federal Government of Somalia continues to grapple with instability, insecurity, and institutional breakdown within its own territories, it is both ironic and irresponsible that it has chosen to focus its energy on Somaliland. Rather than addressing the dire challenges facing southern Somalia, the Mogadishu regime has opted to provoke confrontation in areas where it has no legal, moral, or political mandate.
The people of Somaliland have consistently demonstrated their commitment to peace, democracy, and nation-building. Our institutions remain robust, our national identity well-established, and our territorial boundaries recognised by our citizens and respected by our allies. Any attempt to destabilise our regions or interfere in our internal affairs will be met with the full resolve of the Somaliland government and its people.
Let it be unequivocally stated: the Republic of Somaliland will take decisive and proportionate action to defend its sovereignty, protect its territorial unity, and safeguard its citizens. Any consequences arising from these provocations will rest solely on those who have chosen to incite conflict, rather than pursue dialogue and peaceful coexistence.
This message is not only directed to the Federal Government of Somalia but also to the wider international community: Somaliland will not stand idle while its borders are violated and its sovereignty challenged. Our patience must not be mistaken for weakness.
It is long overdue for the Federal Government of Somalia to turn inward, focus on rebuilding its fractured institutions, and cease interfering in territories where it has neither control nor legitimacy.
About the Author
Abdirahman Ismail is a UK-based Somali criminologist and criminal profiler with a strong background in criminal behavior and justice systems. He studied criminology at Birmingham City University after earlier education in Somalia and the UK. Known for his analytical and methodical approach, Abdirahman supports investigations with a focus on public safety and justice. Outside of work, he enjoys football and values the discipline and teamwork it represents.