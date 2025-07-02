Op-Ed: Unlocking Economic Potential: How Somaliland Can Attract Ethiopian Trade and Investment

By Eng. Mouktar Yusuf Ali
Somaliland stands at a strategic crossroads in the Horn of Africa — not only geographically, but economically. As Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, continues to seek diversified trade routes to fuel its fast-growing economy, Somaliland offers a compelling alternative to Djibouti through its Berbera Port and trade corridor. With the right investments, policies, and partnerships, Somaliland could emerge as a vital trade and investment partner to its landlocked neighbor, unlocking economic growth for both countries.
1. Strategic Location and Geopolitical Leverage
Somaliland, with its prime location on the Gulf of Aden and immediate proximity to Ethiopia, holds unparalleled potential as a trade and logistics gateway for the landlocked East African giant. Currently, over 90% of Ethiopia’s maritime trade is channeled through Djibouti, a logistical overreliance that raises costs and exposes the country to potential supply chain vulnerabilities (AfDB, 2019). Somaliland’s Berbera Port and the Berbera Corridor, backed by substantial investments from DP World and the UAE, offer an efficient and competitive alternative, reducing both distance and time for goods traveling from Ethiopia’s highlands to international markets (DP World Berbera, 2022). Furthermore, the historical, cultural, and commercial ties between Ethiopia and Somaliland lay a strong foundation for deepening trade relations. As emphasized by the World Bank (2020), landlocked economies benefit significantly from diversified trade corridors. To capitalize on this, Somaliland must actively present itself as a politically stable and business-ready partner, an image it can sustain given its track record of relative peace in a volatile region.
2. Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Trade Facilitation
Infrastructure remains the cornerstone of Somaliland’s ambitions to attract Ethiopian trade. The modernization of Berbera Port, equipped with a new container terminal and extended quays, has enhanced its capacity and global appeal. In parallel, the Berbera Corridor has already facilitated increased goods movement, while plans for rail connectivity with Ethiopia could unlock bulk freight opportunities, reduce road congestion, and enhance efficiency (AfDB, 2021). Logistics infrastructure like dry ports, bonded warehouses, and cold storage facilities near the Tog Wajale border is essential to manage cargo effectively and expand perishable goods trade. Harmonized customs procedures and digitized trade systems, as advocated by the World Economic Forum (2020), can reduce border delays by up to 40%, further boosting trade competitiveness. Moreover, energy security through potential Ethiopia–Somaliland cooperation in renewable power can support industrial zones and processing plants. Establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) along the corridor will offer Ethiopian manufacturers tax incentives, simplified regulations, and a strategic location to re-export to Gulf markets.
3. Regulatory Reforms and Investment Climate Improvement
Attracting sustained Ethiopian investment requires a transparent, efficient, and legally secure business environment. Somaliland must prioritize reforms to ease business registration, ensure contract enforcement, protect investor rights, and reduce tariffs on capital goods (World Bank Doing Business Report, 2021). A bilateral investment treaty (BIT) with Ethiopia, even under Somaliland’s unrecognized status, could offer Ethiopian investors legal certainty and arbitration frameworks. Lessons from the East African Community (EAC Report, 2020) show that trade agreements and regulatory harmonization can increase intra-regional trade by up to 30%. Institutional capacity must also be strengthened: customs officers, port personnel, and investment promotion agencies require technical training and resourcing. The establishment of a Somaliland-Ethiopia Joint Trade Commission could serve as a formal mechanism to resolve disputes, coordinate investment initiatives, and evaluate cross-border bottlenecks. Additionally, international agencies like UNCTAD (2021) underscore the importance of anti-corruption policies and public-private partnerships in building investor trust areas, where Somaliland must show consistent progress.
4. Investment Opportunities and Sectoral Diversification
Somaliland’s economic transformation depends on diversifying investment inflows beyond ports and livestock. Ethiopian entrepreneurs and firms can explore untapped sectors such as agro-processing, fisheries, renewable energy, tourism, and financial services. The Berbera Corridor provides an ideal base for agro-processing ventures that add value to farm produce from both Ethiopia and Somaliland, targeting export markets (ITC, 2021). Ethiopia’s proven success in renewable energy projects, especially hydropower and wind, offers an opportunity for technology transfer and grid interconnectivity to support Somaliland’s industrial ambitions (IRENA, 2020). The livestock sector, long a regional staple, can also be formalized with joint quarantine, veterinary, and export systems aimed at Gulf consumers. As Ethiopia’s urban middle class grows, Somaliland’s tourism industry, featuring coastal sites and cultural heritage, could attract leisure and business travelers, particularly with improved connectivity. Moreover, investment in services such as telecom, education, and banking would enhance both economies and foster regional interdependence (World Tourism Organization, 2019).
5. Partnerships, Risk Management, and Future Outlook
To unlock its full economic potential, Somaliland must strategically engage regional and global partners. Collaborating with IGAD, the African Union, and financial institutions like the World Bank and AfDB will provide technical assistance, capacity building, and infrastructure financing (AfDB, 2020). The UAE’s investments in Berbera signal international confidence in Somaliland’s trade proposition, which can be used to attract Ethiopian firms seeking a stable logistics partner with global linkages (Gulf News, 2021). Diaspora networks from both countries, particularly in Addis Ababa and Hargeisa, can play a pivotal role in mobilizing capital, building trust, and facilitating market entry. However, challenges remain: political non-recognition restricts access to some multilateral mechanisms; infrastructure must be maintained; and trade must be secured from smuggling and conflict. Risk mitigation strategies such as trade insurance, customs cooperation, and environmental safeguards are necessary for sustainability (UNODC, 2019). With a visionary approach blending diplomacy, reform, and cross-border cooperation, Somaliland is poised to become Ethiopia’s second major trade lifeline, reshaping the economic map of the Horn of Africa.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Somaliland stands at a pivotal moment in its economic development trajectory, uniquely positioned to emerge as Ethiopia’s strategic trade partner in the Horn of Africa. Its proximity, political stability, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades—especially through the Berbera Port and Corridor have laid the foundation for a mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership. As documented by the World Bank (2020), diversified trade routes are essential for landlocked countries like Ethiopia to reduce dependency, enhance resilience, and drive down transaction costs. Somaliland’s offer of a competitive logistics alternative supports this goal, while also boosting its economic profile.
Furthermore, the African Development Bank (2021) and UNCTAD (2021) emphasize that infrastructure must be complemented by institutional reform, investment-friendly policies, and regional cooperation to unlock true trade potential. Somaliland’s efforts to modernize customs, implement regulatory reforms, and engage in bilateral diplomacy are aligned with these recommendations. The successful expansion of the Berbera Port under DP World’s management also mirrors findings from Gulf News (2021), which show that international partnerships significantly enhance investor confidence and operational efficiency in emerging markets.
Most importantly, the economic synergy between Ethiopia and Somaliland can go beyond logistics. As shown in studies by the International Trade Centre (2021) and IRENA (2020), sectoral integration in agro-processing, renewable energy, and services can create value chains that benefit both nations. By leveraging these sectoral complementarities, Somaliland can position itself not just as a transit hub, but as an active contributor to regional industrialization and economic diversification.
To realize this vision, however, Somaliland must maintain momentum in infrastructure development, invest in institutional capacity, and adopt risk mitigation mechanisms against political and economic uncertainties echoing policy recommendations from the International Crisis Group (2020) and UNODC (2019). If coordinated effectively, these strategies can transform the Ethiopia Somaliland corridor into a model for trade-led regional integration, offering a resilient, efficient, and inclusive economic bridge that benefits millions across the Horn of Africa.
