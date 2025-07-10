Op-Ed: Solving Berbera’s Electricity Crisis: A Roadmap for Sustainable Energy

By:Mukhtar Mahdi
Berbera, a coastal city located along the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, is one of the hottest cities in Somaliland in terms of climate. Economically, Berbera holds immense importance, serving as a critical hub for exports, imports, transportation, and other services. Additionally, the city is a key source of revenue for Somaliland, generating an estimated $120+ million annually with financial supplements of more than $12+ million. Berbera is also home to thousands of workers from diverse regions, making it a growing center for economic development and investment. However, the lack of reliable electricity services has become a significant challenge, hindering the life of its residents and slowing the city’s progress.
The Republic of Somaliland are among the countries with the highest energy prices in the world. The electrical power generation system primarily consists of isolated city grids of diesel generators. At the same time, demand for electrical energy only continues to grow as infrastructure rapidly expands. This article outlines a comprehensive strategy to address Berbera’s electricity challenges through infrastructure modernization, policy reforms, and renewable energy adoption, ensuring long-term energy security and economic resilience. Berbera is dominated by the Berbera Electric Company (BEC), a private company that has established a monopoly position in the city. With no competition, prices are up, and low-quality services.
An article titled “Somaliland: Solar Power and Microgrid Intelligence for an Urban Power Grid,” published in June 2021, highlighted that; As of April 2021, the citywide power grid supplying Berbera, home to the largest port in the area, is being monitored and controlled using DHYBRID microgrid technology. For this purpose, two solar plants with a total capacity of 8 megawatts, a containerized lithium-ion power storage system with a capacity of 2 megawatt hours, and three modern diesel generators were combined in the Berbera Electricity Company (BEC) utility grid. This has enabled BEC to reduce the electricity tariff in Berbera, which is now the lowest in Somaliland. With the help of its international partners, DHYBRID was able to complete this large expansion, despite the global logistics challenges.
To improve the energy supply, more photovoltaic power plants are being built in Somaliland to supplement the existing generators, in addition to other measures. But this development poses major challenges for power grids. “Various generators within the grid must be continuously coordinated, especially when renewable energies are involved. Otherwise, problems with the grid frequency and voltage will become unavoidable, making it impossible to utilize all the available power,” explains Benedikt Böhm from DHYBRID. “It is simply not enough to just consider the solar capacity available. Effective grid management is essential.”
Challenges in Berbera’s Electricity Service
The hot climate of Berbera, where temperatures often reach an average of 40°C during summer, exacerbates the struggles of residents, especially when electricity is unavailable. The city depends on one main power plant, making the grid vulnerable to breakdowns. No backup energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, or battery storage) to mitigate outages is also something the community sees at lack of care from the service provider. Berbera faces significant challenges in its electricity sector. Access to electricity is limited, with only some percentage of the population really connected and having access to quality electricity, forcing many not to rely on Berbera Electricity Company (BEC).
The high cost of electricity makes it unaffordable for many, particularly among the urban poor, exacerbated by a lack of competition and regulation in the market. Service reliability is another major issue, as frequent power outages disrupt daily life.
DP World was accompanied by expectations of closer cooperation between Somaliland and UAE. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development initiated social projects for the urban poor in Berbera, like building schools and providing green and affordable energy. It financed a 7MW solar power plant which was inaugurated in January 2021. Immediately after the launch of the project, the Somaliland Ministry of Mines and Energy handed over the solar facility to BEC (Nasir Ali, et all). The move further entrenched the company’s electricity monopoly in the city. During the inauguration of the mini grid solar power plant, the finance minister proposed that electricity prices in Berbera would be reduced to US$0.1 per unit compared to US$0.6 per unit before the investment while in 2015, the company announced on reducing the price of 1 unit from $ 0.7 to $ 0.3 until 2019.
Challenges of Berbera Electricity
Electricity is a vital service that supports daily life and economic activities, Berbera faces various challenges in this area. The Somaliland government has repeatedly received concerns regarding electricity issues through community representatives, social media, and direct inquiries to President Muse Bihi. Notably, on August 22, 2023, during his visit to Berbera, there was a significant electricity failure. Additionally, on March 23, 2025, the current president, Mr. Abdirahman Cirro, laid the foundation stone for the Berbera Electricity Expansion Project, signaling a commitment to improving the region’s energy infrastructure.
Several challenges facing the electricity in Berbera include:
-
Low-quality power lines: Poorly maintained electricity cables lead to accidents such as electrical fires, shocks, and others that endanger people’s lives and property.
-
Weak poles and infrastructure: The utility poles often collapse or become unstable, causing damage to property and posing risks to public safety.
-
Technical failures in machinery: The coastal winds affect the operations of the power plant, leading to frequent blackouts in the city.
-
Insufficient equipment and technicians: The electricity company lacks the necessary tools and a well-trained workforce to efficiently resolve technical issues. Lack of skilled technicians and maintenance capacity are the issues resulting in unannounced power cuts, disrupting businesses and households.
-
Unnotified power cuts: Electricity is often turned off without prior notice to the public, disrupting daily activities and creating frustration.
-
Electricity Summer Issues: In Berbera, the electricity supply becomes unreliable during the summer months, particularly when temperatures peak. This seasonal challenge poses significant issues for residents and businesses alike, as the demand for electricity increases due to heightened use of cooling systems and appliances.
-
Politically motivated power outages: For example, in May 2025, the electricity service was deliberately shut down in the city, allegedly for political reasons, marking the first time such a politically driven power cut had occurred.
Solutions to Berbera’s Electricity Challenges
To address these issues, significant investment in energy infrastructure is essential to enhance generation capacity, transmission, and distribution, ultimately improving access and reliability for all residents of Berbera. Addressing the ongoing electricity problems requires a thorough understanding of the city’s unique circumstances and the needs of its people. While many cities worldwide face electricity outages and quality issues due to technical difficulties or natural disasters, Berbera’s 10+ years of persistent electricity problems highlight systemic failure. Potential solutions can be divided into three approaches:
Solution 1: Reforming the Current Electricity Management with BEC
BEC must take urgent steps to improve its services. Key actions include:
-
Upgrading and modernizing power lines:
-
Replace old, faulty cables and enhance functioning ones to reduce accidents and outages.
-
Underground cables in high-risk zones to prevent wind/heat damage.
-
-
Strengthening poles and infrastructure:
-
Reinforce or replace weak poles to prevent collapses and related damages.
-
Install automated fault detection systems to reduce outage response times.
-
-
Modernizing the power plant:
-
Invest in new machinery to improve electricity generation and reliability.
-
-
Building a second power plant:
-
Another power plant could reduce the burden on the existing facilities.
-
Introduce modular gas turbines for rapid deployment during peak demand.
-
-
Accountability and responsibility:
-
The company must prioritize the well-being of the public, ensuring that the electricity fees collected are reinvested in improving the service.
-
Conduct an independent audit of the current utility company’s performance.
-
Enforce strict service-level agreements with penalties for non-compliance.
-
Solution 2: Canceling the Current Contract
If the current electricity management fails to address the problems, the government should terminate its contract with the company, return the electricity services to the government or open a transparent bidding process for new providers. This could involve:
-
Revoking the current agreements:
-
If the current provider fails, terminate the contract and launch a competitive bidding process or return the electricity services to the government.
-
The decision to return electricity services to the government from a BEC stems from the latter’s inability to provide reliable and quality service.
-
-
Open Transparent tenders:
-
Advertise a competitive bidding process to attract capable companies. These companies should be assessed based on the quality of their services, the affordability rates, and ability to address the city’s electricity challenges.
-
-
Establishing an oversight committee:
-
Create a monitoring body consisting of community representatives, the electricity company, LG officials, the Ministry, and other stakeholders. This committee would ensure accountability and maintain service quality.
-
Solution 3: Promoting Solar Power Usage
If neither the electricity company nor the government takes action to resolve the challenges, the community must seek alternative solutions. One viable option is solar energy:
-
Adopting solar power systems:
-
Residents should begin using solar energy to reduce dependence on the unreliable electricity service.
-
Offer MFI from businesses for households installing solar panels.
-
Install wind turbines along the coast to capitalize on strong sea breezes.
-
-
Encouraging local businesses to sell affordable solar systems:
-
Entrepreneurs should provide low-cost solar equipment to enable more people to access this renewable energy source.
-
Encourage pay-as-you-go solar systems for low-income households.
-
Conclusion
Berbera is a critical city that serves as Somaliland’s economic gateway. Addressing basic services such as electricity is essential to ensuring the well-being of its residents and sustaining the city’s growth. The central government, local authorities, and private companies must work together to respond to the community’s complaints and improve the electricity service. Solving Berbera’s electricity problems will not only enhance the quality of life for its residents but also boost investment opportunities and further establish the city as a hub of economic activity. The people of Berbera deserve better, and best electricity services.
Berbera’s electricity crisis is solvable through a multi-pronged approach combining infrastructure upgrades, policy reforms, and renewable energy expansion. Immediate actions—such as grid modernization and solar adoption—can provide short-term relief, while long-term solutions like wind energy and private sector participation will ensure sustainability.
The Government of Somaliland has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project (P173088), and applied part of the proceeds toward payments under the Contract Design, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of 12MWp Solar PV Power Plant with 36MWh of Battery Energy Storage System Including a 13.5km of 33kV Evacuation line for BEC, Berbera, Somaliland. The project aims to increase access to lower cost and cleaner electricity services in the project areas and reestablish the electricity supply industry in Somaliland (World Bank).
The implementation of the project would have four main outcomes:
A) Institutional, legal & regulatory.
B) Integrated Infrastructure for optimized operations.
C) Increased electricity access.
D) Reduced the cost of electricity and increased reliability of electricity supply.
This project is vital for Berbera residents and the town’s development. By implementing a 12MWp Solar PV Power Plant with a 36MWh Battery Energy Storage System, this significantly enhances access to electricity, ensuring that households and businesses benefit from reliable and affordable power. Transitioning to solar energy will also promote cleaner, more sustainable practices, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and minimizing environmental impact. Overall, the increased and reliable electricity access will attract investments, stimulate economic growth, and improve the quality of life for residents, positioning the town for a prosperous and sustainable future. Finally, President Abdirahman M. Abdillahi Cirro’s government, city local government and members of Parliament representing Sahil region and the city must take a decisive action now to transform Berbera into a model city for energy resilience, unlocking economic growth and improving quality of life for its residents.
References
-
DHYBRID Technology (2021). Somaliland: Solar Power and Microgrid Intelligence for an Urban Power Grid. DHYBRID Website
-
Nasir Ali, Ayan Yusuf, Abdiqadir A. Ismail, and Jutta Bakonyi (2023). Somaliland: Berbera city’s growth is being held back by a power supply monopoly. The Conversation
-
Electricity Sector Recovery Project (SESRP) (P173088). (2025). World Bank Project Page
About the author:
Mukhtar Mahdi is a dedicated humanitarian worker with extensive experience in education and community development. He has committed his career to empowering communities through innovative educational programs and sustainable development initiatives with successful implementation of numerous educational and community projects aimed at providing access to quality learning and community resilience for underserved populations.
Mukhtar holds a master’s degree in International Humanitarian Aid and a master’s degree in International Relations. Mukhtar is also certified in project planning and management. Mukhtar is actively involved in community development projects that foster collaboration and resilience among Somali communities, which leads to sustainable improvements in living conditions and economic opportunities.
Reach On X (Formerly Twitter) @mukhtaar_mahdi