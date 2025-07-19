Mayor Sadiq Khan to Launch First-Ever London-Africa Business Forum

Lagos, Nigeria – London will host its first Africa-London Business Summit in 2026, aiming to strengthen economic ties with the African continent. The announcement was first reported by BBC London, during Mayor Sadiq Khan’s ongoing trade mission to Africa.
The summit is expected to bring together business leaders, investors, trade groups, and government officials from across all 54 African nations. According to a City Hall spokesperson, the initiative aims to increase foreign investment into London and deepen trade relations with African economies.
“Expanding ties with Africa will be key to delivering our international trade ambitions,” said Mayor Khan, highlighting the potential to generate “thousands of good jobs in the next five years and beyond.” He also noted London’s strong historical links with the continent through its vibrant diaspora communities.
Africa currently contributes just 1.25% of foreign direct investment into London, based on figures from the mayor’s office—something Khan hopes to significantly improve through initiatives like the summit.
As part of his outreach, the mayor’s investment tour began in Lagos, Nigeria, and includes planned visits to Accra (Ghana), Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa).
However, the announcement has sparked political criticism. Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride argued that the mayor should remain in the UK to focus on local issues. “While cultural and business ties are important, Londoners need their mayor at home tackling challenges like shoplifting,” he said.
The proposal has received a warm welcome from some members of the African business community in London. Kolawole Ajayi, a Nigerian-born chef and entrepreneur who runs two restaurants and a food stall in Peckham, expressed optimism about the summit’s potential.
“There’s so much talent in Nigeria. If London can open its doors to that, we’ll see big growth,” he toldBBC in a separate interview. “It’s not just about India anymore—there are brains in Nigeria, I promise you.”