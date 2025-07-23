London Mayor Sadiq Khan Strengthens Africa-UK Trade and Talent Links on Historic Tour

In a landmark six-day tour spanning Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has reaffirmed the capital’s global outlook, championing deeper trade and innovation partnerships with Africa’s dynamic economies.
As the first-ever Mayor of London to lead a trade mission to the continent, Mayor Khan was accompanied by a delegation of around 30 London-based companies and representatives from London & Partners, the city’s growth and investment agency. The tour focused on creating new business opportunities, fostering cultural exchange, and reinforcing London’s role as a welcoming hub for global talent.
In meetings with government leaders, entrepreneurs, students, and tech innovators in cities including Lagos and Accra, the Mayor shared a powerful message: London is open — and actively reaching out.
During a key speech in Ghana, the Mayor addressed the economic and social value of international students to the UK, saying:
“There are people at home who believe we should pull up the drawbridge to international students, or punish universities that choose to welcome people from around the world.
“Our new analysis shows international students bring in tens of billions for our economy each year over the course of their studies, including £12.5 billion in London alone. And when they graduate, they go on to make our city – and our country – a better place to be.”
He added:
“Closing our country to global talent would be an act of immense economic self-harm – one that would slow down growth and leave working people in Britain worse off than before. That’s why I’m calling on our Government not to make it harder for international students to study in the UK.
On my watch, London will be as open as ever… but I think we must do more. We cannot simply wait for the world to come to London; we must bring London to the world.”
One of the major outcomes of the visit was the announcement of the first Africa–London Business Summit, to be held in the UK capital next year. The summit is expected to connect African and British businesses, investors, and leaders, further solidifying London’s relationship with high-growth markets across the continent.
John Dickie, CEO of BusinessLDN, welcomed the Mayor’s initiative, saying:
“London is a melting pot of communities, workers and businesses from across the globe. The mayor is absolutely right to bang the drum for closer ties with key high-growth markets. Boosting trade and investment links with the likes of Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa will benefit Londoners.”
Throughout the tour, Mayor Khan emphasized the shared opportunities between London and Africa — from tech collaboration and education to green growth and entrepreneurship.
His historic visit is seen as a milestone in building a more connected, inclusive, and globally engaged future — with London proudly at the heart of it.