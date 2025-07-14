Kenya Lifts Visa Rules for Africans — Except Somalia and Libya

NAIROBI, July 14 (Horn Diplomat) – Kenya has formally removed visa requirements for citizens of all African countries except Somalia and Libya as well as for most Caribbean nations, a move aimed at promoting open skies, regional mobility, and tourism growth.
The new policy, confirmed by the cabinet, eliminates the need for Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), visa fees, and lengthy forms for most eligible travelers. African nationals can now stay in Kenya for up to two months, while citizens of East African Community (EAC) states may remain for six months under existing free movement arrangements.
Authorities cited security concerns as the reason for continuing restrictions on Somalia and Libya.
“This decision supports Kenya’s commitment to open skies and will boost the tourism sector,” the cabinet said in a partial statement. “It will also facilitate easier movement across African borders and strengthen continental ties.”
President Ruto: ‘A Connected Continent’
President William Ruto has repeatedly emphasized the importance of simplifying cross-border travel. In January 2025, the government unveiled several new initiatives to improve the travel experience. These included instant or 72-hour ETA approvals, a modern passenger pre-screening system, and improved processing at entry points.
“We are enhancing digital infrastructure so that travelers can work and stay connected while exploring Kenya,” Ruto said.
Support for Remote Work and Stopover Tourism
In October 2024, the president launched a digital nomad visa, allowing remote workers to live and work in Kenya legally. The government is also expanding fiber optic coverage nationwide to support digital connectivity for both locals and tourists.
Additionally, a new 12-hour ETA transit program now allows passengers on connecting flights to leave airports and visit key cities or attractions, a move expected to benefit the tourism and hospitality sectors.
Regional Integration and Economic Opportunity
Kenya now joins a small but growing list of African nations offering visa-free access to all African passport holders, including Ghana, Rwanda, Seychelles, Benin, and The Gambia.
The policy is expected to stimulate cross-border trade and boost tourism revenue, especially for small-scale hoteliers, boda-boda operators, market vendors, and farmers near border towns.
The African Union has long advocated for free movement of people to accelerate integration and economic development across the continent. Kenya’s reforms signal renewed momentum toward that vision.