California Zoo Sends Team to Somaliland to Help Rescued Cheetah Cubs

Hargeisa (Horn Diplomat) – A team from The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California, is set to arrive in Somaliland this week to assist with the care of cheetah cubs rescued from traffickers, in partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF).
The rescued cubs were recently confiscated from the illegal wildlife trade, which funnels cheetahs from East Africa to the Gulf region, where they are sold as exotic pets to wealthy buyers. According to the CCF, hundreds of cubs are smuggled out of Somaliland each year, often resulting in fatal conditions during transit.
This deployment marks the zoo’s second mission to Somaliland in support of cheetah rehabilitation efforts. The team includes experienced animal care professionals who previously assisted in a similar operation three years ago. Their mission underscores The Living Desert’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and protecting one of Africa’s most vulnerable species.
Cheetahs are listed as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List, with less than 7,500 individuals left in the wild. Many of the trafficked cubs suffer poor health and shortened lives due to improper care.
“This is a story about fighting wildlife trafficking and the professionals willing to work in high-risk regions to protect endangered species,” zoo officials said in a statement.
The Living Desert, a nonprofit institution accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, has played a key role in education, conservation, and animal welfare for over 50 years. More information can be found on their website: www.LivingDesert.org.
Source: This article is based on a report published by Nexstar Media