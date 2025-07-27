AU Chair Welcomes France’s Palestine Recognition Move

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – The Chairperson stated that this announcement aligns with the longstanding position of the African Union, as reaffirmed during the Thirty-Eighth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union held on 15–16 February 2025 in Addis Ababa. During that summit, the AU reiterated Africa’s collective commitment to the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and statehood.
According to the AU Commission’s statement, the Chairperson views France’s move as a significant development in advancing a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rooted in international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.
The statement follows President Macron’s announcement on Thursday, in which he confirmed that France plans to officially recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September 2025.
The AU also reaffirmed its unwavering support for the two-State solution, calling for peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine within secure and internationally recognized borders. Chairperson Youssouf encouraged other countries to take similar steps in support of the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations.
The African Union has long maintained its solidarity with the Palestinian cause, considering it an essential issue of justice and global peace.