UK-funded Nabadaynta Programme Expands to Strengthen Community Justice in Somalia

Press-release

The UK-funded Nabadaynta Soomaaliya Programme is advancing community-led peacebuilding and justice through the expansion of its innovative “Townhall” meetings across Somalia. These forums enable direct dialogue between local authorities and communities to collaboratively address pressing security and justice concerns.

Following early successes in Kismayo and Baidoa, the programme has now extended its support to Doolow and Xudur, marking a significant milestone in its mission to foster Somali-led solutions. The inaugural Townhall in Doolow, held on 3 June 2025, brought together over 100 participants including displaced and marginalised groups with officials from the Jubaland State Ministries of Justice and Security, the police, and the Mayor of Doolow.

This event marked the first Nabadaynta-supported dialogue in Doolow and concluded with a joint resolution to hold regular Townhalls, ensuring sustained engagement on key justice and security priorities.

British Ambassador to Somalia, Charles King said:

“The UK is proud to support initiatives like Nabadaynta that put communities at the heart of justice and peacebuilding.”

“These local Townhalls give Somalis the space to shape solutions to local security and justice challenges that reflect their lived realities. This is how real, lasting change takes root.”

With this expansion, Townhalls are now active in all four target districts: Doolow and Kismayo in Jubaland, and Xudur and Baidoa in South West State. So far in 2025, three rounds of Townhalls have been held in Kismayo and Baidoa, while Xudur’s first meeting took place in May.

The Townhalls are designed to promote transparency, build trust, and empower communities to co-develop responses to shared challenges. Each session brings together 50 to 100 participants, including local officials and diverse community members, to identify and address local justice and security issues.

The Townhalls have already led to tangible outcomes, such as:

– Establishing patrols in high-risk areas lacking police presence in Baidoa.

– Tackling mobile phone theft and shutting down a black market for stolen phones in Kismayo.

– Clarifying justice pathways and developing community-led action plans.

“We need to solve issues ourselves before they grow. Justice begins when we listen to each other. That’s how peace takes root,” said one participant at the Doolow Townhall.

About Nabadaynta Soomaaliya

Nabadaynta Soomaaliya is managed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Migration Agency. The programme works closely with local governments, justice and security providers, and communities to improve access to justice and security in Somalia. It emphasises people-centered approaches, focusing on social norms, behavior change, and empowering Somalis to articulate their challenges and co-create solutions.

The programme is co-funded by the United Kingdom and the European Union, with the UK serving as the major funder.

Notes for Editors

