U.S. Backs Ethiopia’s Bid for Maritime Access, Says Ambassador Massinga

ADDIS ABABA, June 5 (Horn Diplomat) — The United States supports Ethiopia’s efforts to secure maritime access through diplomatic and peaceful means, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga said on Wednesday, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to regional stability and economic integration in the Horn of Africa.
“Strengthening maritime access through commercial, diplomatic, and peaceful avenues is a fundamental priority — one that the United States government and my embassy are fully committed to supporting,” Massinga told the Ethiopian News Agency in an exclusive interview.
Ethiopia, landlocked since Eritrea’s independence in 1993, has been actively pursuing long-term access to a seaport to support its growing economy. The country’s “give and take” policy on maritime access has gained regional and international attention amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Red Sea corridor.
“For a country of Ethiopia’s size and its ambitious growth trajectory, maritime trade access is vital,” Massinga said. “We recognize the legitimacy of that aspiration.”
The ambassador noted that maritime access aligns with Ethiopia’s broader vision to become a major economic player in Africa and globally. He also stressed the importance of infrastructure development and peacebuilding across the Horn.
“Working with Ethiopia — not just because of its size, but its capacity and influence — is central to our regional strategy,” he said. “The U.S. is intensifying cooperation with Ethiopia to address security threats and promote prosperity.”
His remarks come as Ethiopia explores multiple port access options, including continued use of Djibouti and a controversial memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Somaliland. That agreement has been sharply criticized by Somalia’s government, escalating diplomatic tensions.
Massinga reiterated that the U.S. encourages diplomatic solutions grounded in mutual respect, regional cooperation, and peaceful economic integration.