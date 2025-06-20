U.S. AFRICOM Commander Meets Ethiopian PM After Strategic Visit to Somaliland

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met on Friday with U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley to discuss regional and bilateral issues, a day after Langley visited Republic of Somaliland.
“Received General Michael Langley, U.S. Marine Corps and AFRICOM Commander, today for discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest,” Abiy said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The talks come just one day after General Langley’s strategic visit to the Republic of Somaliland, where he joined a senior U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Richard Riley. The delegation held crucial talks in Hargeisa with Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and top government officials, focusing on shared security goals, maritime strategy, and defense collaboration.
The U.S. delegation also visited the strategic port city of Berbera, to assess infrastructure vital to regional security cooperation and future strategic planning.
The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa also released a statement confirming the key focus of Langley’s visit: “General Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Ethiopia and met with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Their discussions focused on countering terrorist threats from al-Shabaab and ISIS in the Horn of Africa.”
These back-to-back visits to Hargeisa and Addis Ababa mark a clear signal of Washington’s growing interest in forging strong regional security partnerships. With escalating geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and the increasing threat of terrorism in East Africa, the United States appears keen on deepening ties with reliable and stable partners like Somaliland and Ethiopia.
General Langley’s presence in both capitals within 48 hours reflects AFRICOM’s intensified focus on securing maritime routes, supporting counterterrorism efforts, and evaluating critical infrastructure that could play a pivotal role in future joint operations and regional stability.