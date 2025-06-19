Top U.S. Officials Visit Somaliland to Advance Strategic Security Cooperation

By:Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, June 19, 2025 (Horn Diplomat) —The Republic of Somaliland on Wednesday welcomed a senior delegation from the United States on an official working visit aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and defense.
The U.S. delegation was led by Ambassador Richard Riley and included General Michael Langley, Commander of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), alongside senior American military officers and top diplomats.
The delegation was received at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa by Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, President of the Republic of Somaliland, who engaged in high-level discussions with the visiting U.S. officials. The talks centered on advancing regional security, enhancing strategic defense cooperation, and strengthening the growing partnership between the Republic of Somaliland and the United States of America.
During the visit, both sides held discussions centered on strategic issues of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on deepening collaboration in the areas of security and defense. The visit underscores Somaliland’s commitment to enhancing peace, security, trade, and cooperation with the United States.
As part of their itinerary, the U.S. officials also traveled to the strategic port city of Berbera, where they assessed key infrastructure deemed essential to boosting defense and security capabilities. The visit to Berbera highlights America’s strategic interest in the region’s stability and Somaliland’s critical role in ensuring maritime and regional security.
