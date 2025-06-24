The Time Is Now: UK Parliament Group Pushes for Somaliland Recognition

By:Mohamed Duale
LONDON — June 24, 2025 — A cross-party group of UK parliamentarians is urging the British Government to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent nation, marking a pivotal shift in London’s potential foreign policy in the Horn of Africa. The call comes ahead of the launch of a landmark report titled “Roadmap to Recognition”, scheduled for June 26 at the House of Commons, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of Somaliland’s independence from Britain in 1960.
The report is the latest initiative by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Somaliland, chaired by former UK Defence Secretary Rt. Hon. Sir Gavin Williamson CBE MP. Alongside him, Kim Johnson MP serves as co-chair, with Abtisam Mohamed MP as vice-chair and Lord Udny-Lister as an officer.
According to the APPG, Somaliland’s record of peacebuilding, democratic governance, and de facto sovereignty sets it apart in a region long plagued by instability and conflict. The report presents a compelling case for the UK to take the lead in recognizing Somaliland, emphasizing the country’s economic potential, strategic value, and the moral imperative to support functioning democracies.
“In a world that is becoming more unpredictable and unstable, the United Kingdom needs all the friends and allies it can get,” said Sir Gavin Williamson. “Somaliland has built a stable and democratic society against all the odds, and is a bastion of good governance in an otherwise volatile region.”
The APPG argues that formal recognition would enhance the UK’s strategic influence in East Africa, open new commercial markets, and affirm Britain’s commitment to democratic values on the global stage. It also calls attention to the UK’s historical ties to Somaliland, the significant Somaliland diaspora in Britain, and London’s role as the UN penholder for Somalia — positioning the UK as uniquely suited to champion Somaliland’s cause.
A key policy proposal within the report is the creation of an “Independence Institution”, a government advisory body tasked with delivering independent technical guidance and overseeing recognition-related initiatives.
Since declaring regained its statehood in 1991, Somaliland has functioned as a self-governing entity with its own government, elections, currency, and security forces. However, it remains unrecognized by the international community, including the African Union and the United Nations.
“Somaliland deserved recognition when it re-established its independence in 1991,” Williamson added. “The next best time to recognise Somaliland is now.”
The report’s release is expected to reignite debate within British foreign policy circles and among international partners over how best to engage with emerging democratic actors in Africa.
