Taiwan Grants $2.5 Million to Somaliland for Humanitarian Aid

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, June 12 (Horndiplomat) – Taiwan has pledged a $2.5 million grant to Somaliland to support humanitarian and rehabilitation efforts, officials said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growing ties between the two nations.

The grant was announced during a meeting in Hargeisa between Somaliland’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Abdilahi Hassan Adan, and Taiwan’s ambassador, Allen Chenhwa Lou.

“The support will address immediate risks and represents a strategic investment in preserving democratic values and regional stability in the Horn of Africa,” Lou said in a statement. He added that Taiwan aimed to act as a “lever and catalyst” for international support for Somaliland.

Taiwan and Somaliland established diplomatic relations in 2020, marking a milestone in their shared commitment to democratic values, mutual development, and international cooperation.

Taiwan has supported Somaliland in sectors including health, agriculture, ICT, higher education, and infrastructure. Notable projects include the construction of Hargeisa Hospital, development of the Taiwan Medical Center, and upgrades to the Hargeisa Airport Road.

Minister Adan welcomed the grant and praised Taiwan’s contributions to Somaliland’s development, including funding for the 2024 elections and medical and educational assistance.

The two governments do not have formal recognition from most of the international community but have sought to build a partnership based on shared democratic values and mutual interests.

Lou concluded his remarks by reaffirming Taiwan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Somaliland.

