Taiwan Grants $2.5 Million to Somaliland for Humanitarian Aid

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, June 12 (Horndiplomat) – Taiwan has pledged a $2.5 million grant to Somaliland to support humanitarian and rehabilitation efforts, officials said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growing ties between the two nations.
The grant was announced during a meeting in Hargeisa between Somaliland’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Abdilahi Hassan Adan, and Taiwan’s ambassador, Allen Chenhwa Lou.
“The support will address immediate risks and represents a strategic investment in preserving democratic values and regional stability in the Horn of Africa,” Lou said in a statement. He added that Taiwan aimed to act as a “lever and catalyst” for international support for Somaliland.
