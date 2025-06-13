HomeNewsAfricaSomaliland Youth Ambassadors Council meet newly elected Irish Mayor
Somaliland Youth Ambassadors Council meet newly elected Irish Mayor

By:Staff writer

The Somaliland Youth Ambassadors Council met with the newly elected Leas-Chathaoirleach or Deputy Mayor for Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown Cllr. Pierce Dargan. Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown is one of the four Local Government County Councils of Dublin, Ireland’s capital city, with a population of over 400,000 people.

The meeting consisted of congratulating the Deputy Mayor on his recent election, thanking him for his support in raising the need for countries to consider recognising Somaliland’s independence and discussing building ties between Somaliland and Ireland.

Deputy Mayor Dargan has been an outspoken supporter of Somaliland. He wrote a piece in the Irish newspaper the Dublin Gazette about Somaliland and why Ireland needs to consider recognising Somaliland’s independence.

The Deputy Mayor also helped get Young Fine Gael, the autonomous youth wing of Fine Gael, one of Ireland’s major centre-right political parties which is currently in government, to issue a statement calling on Ireland’s government to consider Somaliland’s independence.

