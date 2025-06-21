Somaliland President Launches Nationwide Exams as Over 40,000 Students Sit

By:Mohamed Duale
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has officially launched the country’s 2025 national examinations, marking a major milestone for the education sector in the Horn of Africa nation.
The launch ceremony took place at Farah Omar Secondary School in Hargeisa, where President Irro addressed students, teachers, and education officials, urging integrity and discipline during the exam process.
“Education is the cornerstone of Somaliland’s future,” said President Abdirahman Irro. “Our youth are the torchbearers of our sovereignty and development.”
According to the Somaliland National Examination Office, a total of 40,749 students are sitting for the exams this year. Of these, 15,696 are taking Grade 12 (secondary school) exams, 24,836 are in Grade 8 (primary/intermediate level), and 217 students are from vocational training programs.
The exams are being held in 304 centres across all regions of Somaliland under tight supervision to ensure transparency and credibility.
A National Priority
Somaliland peacefully regained its statehood in 1991 and has since become a beacon of stability, democracy, and good governance in the Horn of Africa. It has built strong institutions and prioritized education as a key pillar for self-reliance, national identity, and sustainable development.
