Somaliland President Heads to Qatar for High-Level Talks

DOHA, June 2025 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Saturday began an official visit to Qatar, marking the first time a sitting leader of the Horn of Africa nation has traveled to the Gulf country.
The president was invited by the Qatari government and is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the ministers of foreign affairs, interior, the presidency, and religious affairs, as well as the senior presidential economic advisor and the chief of staff. The delegation arrived in Doha aboard a private aircraft.
During the multi-day visit, Irro is expected to meet senior Qatari officials to discuss cooperation on a range of issues, including maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, regional stability in the Horn of Africa, investment opportunities, infrastructure development, and social sector collaboration.
“in Doha, the President and his delegation will engage in talks with senior Qatari leadership to discuss shared interests, especially maritime security, regional peace, investment, and development,” a spokesperson for the Somaliland presidency said.
Somaliland has maintained peace, democratic governance, and independent institutions for over three decades. It continues to expand diplomatic engagement and economic partnerships with regional and international actors, including Gulf and Western nations.
The visit highlights Somaliland’s efforts to deepen international ties and attract investment amid growing geopolitical attention on the Horn of Africa.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Media. For updates on the President’s visit, follow @HornDiplomat.)