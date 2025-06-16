Somaliland President Applauds U.S. Congressman Scott Perry for Introducing Recognition Bill

HARGEISA – Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) has praised U.S. Congressman Scott Perry for introducing the Somaliland Independence Act in the United States Congress, describing the bill as a significant step toward the official recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.
The bill, introduced on June 14, 2025, by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, supports recognizing Somaliland’s long-standing independence and affirms the country’s record of peace, democratic governance, and regional cooperation.
“I extend my heartfelt thanks to Congressman Scott Perry for introducing the Somaliland Recognition Bill to Congress,” President Irro said in an official statement. “This is a powerful affirmation of our thirty-four-year track record of stability, democracy, and responsible leadership in the Horn of Africa. We call on our international partners to follow this example.”
Meanwhile, the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the move as a “historic and courageous step,” underlining that the bill reflects growing international appreciation of Somaliland’s contributions to regional security, democratic values, and sustainable development.
Somaliland has consistently demonstrated democratic maturity through multiple peaceful transfers of power, well-administered elections, and a vibrant multiparty political system. It has maintained internal peace, upheld the rule of law, and built effective, accountable institutions—earning widespread praise from international observers as a beacon of stability and good governance in a volatile region.