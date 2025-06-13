HomeNewsAfricaSomaliland Participates in African Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 in South Africa
Somaliland Participates in African Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 in South Africa

By: Mohamed Duale

Cape Town, South Africa — A high-level delegation from the Republic of Somaliland, led by the Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Mohamed Aw Dahir, participated in the African Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 held in South Africa.

The two-day international summit focused on the development of green energy — specifically green hydrogen, a clean energy source produced from water using electricity generated by renewable sources such as solar and wind power.

Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Mohamed Aw Dahir hand shakes South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa
Throughout the summit, experts and policymakers from across the continent engaged in in-depth discussions on opportunities and challenges related to advancing renewable energy. Key topics included reducing carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, strengthening global partnerships in the fight against climate change, and implementing clean energy projects that support sustainable economic development.

In his address to the summit, Deputy Minister Dr. Mohamed Aw Dahir highlighted Somaliland’s efforts to harness renewable energy and combat the adverse impacts of climate change. He outlined ongoing government strategies aimed at promoting sustainable energy use and building climate resilience.

The Green Hydrogen Summit has become a critical platform for African nations and the global community to exchange ideas and drive progress on climate solutions. This year’s summit emphasized the role of Africa as a potential leader in the global green hydrogen market and a key contributor to the green economy.

The next edition of the African Green Hydrogen Summit will take place in Windhoek, Namibia, from September 9 to 11, 2025.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

