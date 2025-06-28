HomeNewsAfricaSomaliland Officials Engage UAE Investors on Agriculture, Logistics, Mining Prospects
Somaliland Officials Engage UAE Investors on Agriculture, Logistics, Mining Prospects

By:Mohamed Duale

The Republic of Somaliland moved to bolster its economic and diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates through a high-level investment roundtable held in Dubai this week. The event, organized under the theme  “Somaliland: Gateway of Trade and Investment in the Horn of Africa,” brought together prominent Somaliland officials, international investors, and business leaders for an evening of dialogue focused on unlocking economic potential in the region.

The roundtable, held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, was officially opened by Ambassador Masoud Abdi Ali, Somaliland’s Representative to the UAE, who welcomed participants and emphasized the significance of the gathering as a reflection of increasing international investor confidence in Somaliland’s stability and economic outlook.

Delivering the keynote address, Trade and Tourism Minister Abdirahman Nur highlighted the country’s untapped potential in key sectors, including logistics, minerals, agriculture, fisheries, and tourism. He outlined the government’s strategy to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through policy reforms, an enabling regulatory environment, and targeted investor engagement efforts.

“The new administration is committed to fostering an open and transparent investment climate that ensures long-term partnerships and sustainable growth,” Minister Nur stated.

The roundtable featured an interactive Q&A session, where investors posed questions about regulatory frameworks, local collaboration, and sector-specific opportunities. The event concluded with a networking dinner, facilitating direct engagement between UAE investors and Somaliland business representatives.

Senior officials from both Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Investment were present, reinforcing the government’s message that the country is “open for business” and eager to attract partners from the Gulf and beyond.

The gathering reflects Somaliland’s broader ambition to position itself as a strategic economic hub in the Horn of Africa, leveraging its geographic location, port infrastructure, and relative political stability.

Somaliland continues to draw interest from investors and governments seeking entry points into East African markets and alternative trade routes along the Red Sea corridor.

As the UAE expands its influence in Africa through infrastructure, energy, and port-related investments, events like this roundtable highlight the growing relevance of Somaliland in regional geopolitics and economic development.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

