Somaliland Officials Engage UAE Investors on Agriculture, Logistics, Mining Prospects

By:Mohamed Duale
The Republic of Somaliland moved to bolster its economic and diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates through a high-level investment roundtable held in Dubai this week. The event, organized under the theme “Somaliland: Gateway of Trade and Investment in the Horn of Africa,” brought together prominent Somaliland officials, international investors, and business leaders for an evening of dialogue focused on unlocking economic potential in the region.
The roundtable, held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, was officially opened by Ambassador Masoud Abdi Ali, Somaliland’s Representative to the UAE, who welcomed participants and emphasized the significance of the gathering as a reflection of increasing international investor confidence in Somaliland’s stability and economic outlook.
1 of 4