Somaliland Marks 65 Years Since Independence, Renews Call for Re-Recognition

Somaliland marked the 65th anniversary of its independence from Britain on Wednesday with a ceremony at the presidential palace in Hargeisa, renewing calls for international re-recognition of its sovereign status.
The former British protectorate gained independence on June 26, 1960, and was recognized by over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Egypt. Days later, Somaliland voluntarily united with the former Italian colony of Somalia. That union collapsed in 1991, after which Somaliland reclaimed its statehood and has since operated as a sovereign state.
“The Republic of Somaliland’s long history must be recognized by the international community. The Republic of Somaliland is not seceding , we are restoring a legitimate de jure sovereignty based on 26th June 1960,” President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) said in a televised speech.
“This country did not come as a gift , it was earned through a long and painful journey,” President Abdirahman added.
Since declaring the reassertion of its sovereignty in 1991, Somaliland has maintained its own government, currency, military, passport, and legal system, though it remains unrecognized internationally.
Wednesday’s anniversary celebrations featured cultural performances, speeches by top government and parliamentary leaders, and a midnight flag-raising ceremony by the national armed forces. Diplomats, lawmakers, and members of the diaspora also attended.
Somaliland has held multiple democratic elections and is known for its relative stability in a region often affected by conflict.
The capital, Hargeisa, has developed into a political and commercial hub, while the strategic Port of Berbera supported by foreign investment, particularly from the United Arab Emirates is expanding as a key trade gateway to the Red Sea.
Recent motions in the UK and US parliaments have renewed international attention on Somaliland’s case for recognition. Somaliland officials argue that international recognition would help boost regional security, economic growth, and international cooperation.
“We call on the international community to recognize the reality,” President Irro said. “Somaliland is a peaceful, democratic, and independent nation — and has been for decades.”