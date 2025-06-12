Somaliland Maritime Domain Working Group Meeting Highlights Strategic Progress and Cooperation

By:Staff writer
Hargeisa, 12 June 2025 — The Somaliland Maritime Domain Working Group Meeting was held today at the Ambassador Hotel in Hargeisa, bringing together key stakeholders in the maritime sector to discuss ongoing developments and coordination efforts. Organized by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the meeting provided a platform to review progress, share updates, and reinforce multi-agency cooperation.
The meeting focused on several key topics, including the evolving role of the Somaliland Maritime Security Coordination Office, updates on maritime domain progress, and the crucial contributions of international partners such as EUCAP, UNODC, and IOM in supporting Somaliland’s maritime safety and security frameworks. Participants also reviewed the Strategic Maritime Plan, examining both achievements and gaps, and exchanged insights on the way forward.
EUCAP highlighted its ongoing technical support to Somaliland’s maritime law enforcement capacities, particularly in areas of training, coordination, and equipment provision. UNODC and IOM also shared updates on their respective roles in addressing maritime crime, human trafficking, and migration management—issues closely intertwined with maritime governance.
Participants emphasized the importance of a cohesive and inclusive strategy to enhance the effectiveness of maritime operations and surveillance, as well as the need for strengthened inter-agency collaboration and information sharing.
Such meetings are crucial for achieving the desired objectives, fostering trust and collaboration among different stakeholders, and setting the agenda for coherent and forward-looking maritime policies. The multi-stakeholder engagement reflected a shared commitment to safeguarding Somaliland’s maritime interests in a rapidly evolving regional environment.
