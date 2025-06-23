Somaliland, Ethiopia Hold Talks to Deepen Diplomatic and Strategic Ties

ADDIS ABABA, June 22 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Daahir Adan, concluded a four-day working visit to Ethiopia on Saturday, aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding strategic cooperation between the two neighboring governments.
The Somaliland delegation held high-level talks with Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Gedion Timothewos, in Addis Ababa. Discussions focused on bilateral ties, regional peace and security, and increasing cooperation in trade, connectivity, and shared development goals.
Minister Abdirahman was accompanied by Mohamed Abdirahman, Director General at the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mohamed Haggi, foreign affaırs adviser to the President of Somaliland.
“We are honoured to meet with Ethiopian Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos to deepen the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Somaliland,” said Minister Abdirahman following the meeting. “We appreciate the Government of Ethiopia for their warm welcome and support, and we look forward to collaborative efforts that advance our shared interests.”
In addition to official meetings, the delegation undertook visits to several key cultural and scientific institutions in the Ethiopian capital. These included the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum and the Science Museum, highlighting Ethiopia’s rich historical legacy and its progress in science and innovation. The day’s programme also included visits to the National Museum of Ethiopia and Unity Park, further reinforcing cultural ties, mutual understanding, and people-to-people relations between Somaliland and Ethiopia.
Somaliland has maintained a stable, democratic system of governance and independent institutions since regained its statehood in 1991. While it continues to seek formal international recognition, it has developed strong diplomatic and economic engagements with various regional and global partners including Ethiopia.
Ethiopia has not yet released an official communique on the visit. However, Addis Ababa has in recent years expanded engagement with Somaliland, particularly around security, trade, and access to Red Sea corridors.
The visit comes amid rising geopolitical interest in the Horn of Africa, as regional and global powers seek to strengthen their presence along one of the world’s most strategic maritime routes.