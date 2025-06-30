Qatar’s Prime Minister Receives Somaliland President in Doha

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, received today the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro,” who is currently on an official visit to Qatar.
The two leaders held high-level discussions focused on strengthening diplomatic engagement and exploring avenues for cooperation between the State of Qatar and Somaliland. The meeting reflects growing interest in enhancing ties between the two sides, particularly in areas such as regional stability, economic development, and investment opportunities.
President Irro’s visit to Doha is seen as a significant step toward fostering mutual understanding and dialogue between Somaliland and Gulf nations. The talks also touched on current developments in the Horn of Africa and potential frameworks for future collaboration.
This diplomatic engagement underscores Somaliland’s continued efforts to expand its international presence and build strategic partnerships. The meeting in Doha represents a step forward in Somaliland’s push for greater recognition and constructive dialogue with countries in the Gulf region and beyond.