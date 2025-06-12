Op-Ed: Together for Somaliland: Patriotism as the Key to Preserving Our Sovereignty

For over three decades, the people of Somaliland have steadfastly pursued international recognition as a sovereign state, following the unilateral declaration of independence and the dissolution of the 1960 union with Somalia. Despite establishing functional governmental institutions and adopting a democratic system characterized by a multi-party-political framework and direct elections, Somaliland has yet to receive formal diplomatic recognition from the international community.
It is imperative for all Somalilanders to acknowledge that realizing our aspirations necessitates sustained effort and resilience. While the journey is fraught with challenges, maintaining hope and determination is essential. We must unite, emphasizing the bonds that bring us together rather than those that divide us, and prioritize national interests above clan or individual considerations.
Somaliland stands at a crossroads. The challenges we face are numerous and tangible. The recent fiercely contested election has accentuated clan divisions, undermining our national cohesion. The situation in Las’anod, has further strained our unity. Delayed elections and political contests rooted in clannism have weakened the fabric of our society. Moreover, Somalia continues to interfere in our internal affairs, recently designating Somaliland as a primary national security threat. These issues are merely the visible manifestations of deeper, more complex challenges.
The Las’anod conflict was tragic and should never have happened. Moving forward, it must be resolved solely through peaceful means. The government should continue prioritizing prisoner exchanges, open roads to allow the free movement of people and goods and take meaningful steps to rebuild trust. With time, sincerity, and dialogue, the brotherhood and unity of the people can be restored. No more blood should be shed, we must commit to reconciliation, not confrontation.
Another pressing challenge that continues to threaten our unity and stability is the recurring delay of elections. These delays have become frequent, creating political uncertainty, legal gaps, and breeding mistrust among stakeholders. Each postponement not only weakens our democratic institutions but also risks pushing the country into unnecessary political disputes and potential instability. It is crucial that Somaliland establishes a dependable and transparent electoral timeline, with clear legal mechanisms to avoid ambiguity and ensure the smooth functioning of our democratic process. A critical concern lies in any legal amendments that propose the removal of National Election Commission (NEC) members appointed by a president who has lost an election or by a political party that has ceased to exist following party elections. Such provisions undermine the independence and stability of the NEC, as members become politically tied to the appointing president or party. When a president or party loses power, NEC members risk losing their positions, creating a conflict of interest where commissioners may feel compelled to support those who appointed them to safeguard their tenure. To ensure impartiality and credibility, NEC membership should be insulated from political shifts and secured through transparent, merit-based appointments that transcend electoral outcome.
In addition to internal challenges, Somaliland faces mounting external threats driven by shifting regional and international geopolitics. The Horn of Africa has become a battleground for competing interests among regional and global actors, each pursuing strategic influence, access to maritime routes, and political leverage. These rivalries whether between Gulf powers, neighbouring states, or global superpowers often ignore Somaliland’s aspirations and stability, treating it as a pawn in broader power plays. In such a volatile environment, disunity and internal fragmentation only deepen our vulnerability. To safeguard our sovereignty and assert our rightful place in this complex regional equation, Somaliland must stand united, strengthen internal cohesion, and pursue a clear, collective national strategy rooted in patriotism and a shared vision for the future.
Over the past decade, our political leaders have struggled to provide a unifying vision, leading to internal divisions overshadowing external threats. It is of paramount importance that our leaders rekindle our shared values and direct our collective efforts towards safeguarding our national interests. Unity, patriotism, and a shared sense of purpose are essential to preserving our sovereignty and achieving the recognition we rightfully deserve
Despite these daunting obstacles, I am confident that we will overcome them. We have rebuilt our nation from the ashes before, and we possess the fortitude to weather current and future storms. By transcending tribalism and clannism, and by working diligently towards the betterment of our country, we can ensure a prosperous future for all Somalilanders.
“Only united can we endure, only together can we triumph. Somaliland’s destiny depends on our shared commitment to its future.” President Dahir Rayale Kahin.
About the Author
Ahmed A Dualeh is a lawyer and accountant by training, with a background in public administration and research. A dedicated citizen of Somaliland, he remains committed to justice, good governance, and the advancement of his nation’s aspirations.