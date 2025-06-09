Op-Ed: The Somaliland Case: A Legal, Moral, and Strategic Argument for Recognition

By: Dr. Jamal Abdirashed Osman
In a region often marred by instability and political fragmentation, Somaliland stands out as a rare success story—one of peace, self-governance, and democratic development. Yet, despite over three decades of de facto independence, Somaliland remains unrecognized by the international community, frequently and inaccurately labeled as a “breakaway region” of Somalia. This mischaracterization fails to reflect the legal, historical, and political realities of Somaliland’s status. Somaliland was formerly a British protectorate known as British Somaliland. On June 26, 1960, it gained independence and was recognized by more than 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, USA, and the former Soviet Union. Just five days later, on July 1, 1960, it voluntarily entered into a hastily arranged union with the Trust Territory of Somalia (formerly under Italian administration), forming what was intended to be the Somali Republic. Crucially, this union was never formalized by a legally binding treaty. Efforts to harmonize the two administrations—different in colonial legacies, governance systems, and institutional frameworks—failed to materialize. Over the years, Somaliland faced political marginalization, economic neglect, and systemic violence, culminating in widespread devastation during the civil war in the 1980s.
The formation of the Somali Republic did not produce the unity or development that many had hoped for. Instead, the centralized government based in Mogadishu increasingly marginalized Somaliland regions, undermining their autonomy and economic growth. Citizens of Somaliland endured policies that eroded their local governance systems and discriminated against their interests. The dictatorial regime of Siad Barre was particularly brutal, targeting Somalilanders during the 1980s with aerial bombings, torture, and large-scale massacres. These atrocities contributed to the eruption of the Somali civil war and galvanized calls for the restoration of Somaliland’s sovereignty. Following the collapse of the Somali central government in 1991, Somaliland withdrew from the failed union and reasserted its independence based on the principle of self-determination. This decision was not a unilateral act of secession, but rather a restoration of a previously recognized and sovereign state. Since then, Somaliland has charted its own course—peacefully and independently—despite lacking formal international recognition. Unlike Somalia, which has struggled with prolonged conflict and weak governance, Somaliland has remained remarkably stable.
Over the last three decades, Somaliland has worked diligently to rebuild its institutions and promote reconciliation among its diverse clans. National peace conferences were convened, fostering unity and establishing the foundations for a democratic political order. Without foreign intervention or peacekeepers, Somaliland developed a hybrid governance model that blends traditional clan-based leadership with modern democratic institutions. This homegrown political framework has proven remarkably resilient and adaptive.
Somaliland has built a robust democratic system from the ground up. It holds regular, competitive elections at the presidential, parliamentary, and local levels. It boasts a functioning multi-party political system, a bicameral legislature, and an independent judiciary. Moreover, Somaliland has established its own central bank and currency (the Somaliland shilling), maintains an active police force and national army, and governs its territory through its own laws and institutions. It issues its own passports and exercises full control over its borders, airspace, and resources. This level of internal sovereignty and institutional development meets and, in some cases, exceeds the Montevideo criteria for statehood as defined in international law: a permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states.
Somaliland’s elections have been praised by international observers for their transparency and peaceful nature, particularly in comparison to the turbulent electoral processes in neighboring countries. The smooth transfer of power between political parties reflects the maturing of Somaliland’s democracy. In addition, civil society organizations play a significant role in public life, supporting education, health services, human rights, and electoral oversight. Media freedom is comparatively robust, and political dissent is tolerated to a degree uncommon in the region. Somaliland’s commitment to peace and security has also extended to its regional role. It has played a proactive part in counter-terrorism efforts and anti-piracy operations along the Gulf of Aden. The strategic location of the Berbera Port has garnered interest from international partners seeking alternatives to Djibouti, where China maintains a growing military presence. Importantly, Somaliland’s actions have never threatened the sovereignty or stability of its neighbors. It has maintained peaceful relations with bordering states and has continued to engage constructively with regional and international partners.
In recent months, political analysts have highlighted the increasing likelihood of Somaliland gaining recognition from the United States under a potential second term of Trump administration. This shift in U.S. policy could be tied to strategic military interests in the region, particularly the establishment of a U.S. military base in the Berbera Port area. As tensions rise in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Somaliland’s geographic position offers a stable and cooperative alternative to Djibouti, where China maintains a significant military presence. A recognition deal in exchange for base access would mark a significant geopolitical realignment and affirm Somaliland’s role as a valuable partner in regional and global security. Recent diplomatic activities further highlight Somaliland’s potential as a strategic partner. The government has engaged in dialogue with the United Arab Emirates, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya, among others, to foster economic cooperation and trade. Notably, the UAE’s investment in Berbera Port and airport development has positioned Somaliland as a key logistical hub in the Horn of Africa. Meanwhile, Somaliland continues to advocate for full diplomatic recognition through peaceful means, emphasizing its readiness to engage on global challenges such as climate change, migration, and counter-extremism.
Somaliland’s case for international recognition is compelling—legally sound, historically justified, and morally resonant. It is not a bid for secession, nor a rejection of Somali identity, but rather a reasoned and democratic choice to govern its own future after decades of failed union and devastating conflict. Recognizing Somaliland is not only an act of historical correction—it is a strategic investment in peace, democracy, and regional security. The international community, particularly multilateral organizations and key global powers, are encouraged to engage constructively with Somaliland and to support its rightful aspirations for self-determination, partnership, and statehood. Recognition would allow Somaliland access to development funding, direct foreign investment, and participation in international forums where decisions about its future are made. It would also strengthen the rule of law and expand educational and economic opportunities for its young population. Moreover, recognition would serve as a powerful precedent for peaceful, democratic transitions in Africa, reinforcing the principle that legitimacy stems from the will of the people and the rigidity of the colonial borders. Therefore, the case of Somaliland should not be viewed as an act of secession or breaking away, but rather as the legitimate restoration of its sovereignty and independence
About the Author
Dr. Jamal Abdirashed Osman is a practicing dentist, a passionate advocate for “Health for All,” and a respected academic and university lecturer. He holds a Master’s degree in Project Planning and Management and actively engages in regional discourse as a political analyst in the Horn of Africa. His work bridges health, governance, and development, reflecting a commitment to equity, education, and sustainable progress across the region.
