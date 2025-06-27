Op-Ed: Somaliland Marks 65 Years of Independence: Honouring the Legacy of 26 June 1960

Today marks a proud and historic moment for the people of Somaliland, as the nation celebrates the 65th anniversary of its independence from British colonial rule on 26 June 1960. This pivotal date is deeply embedded in the national identity and is commemorated with immense pride across the country—most notably in the capital, Hargeisa.
A Historic First for East Africa
On 26 June 1960, the territory formerly known as the British Somaliland Protectorate became the State of Somaliland, gaining full independence. In doing so, Somaliland became the first East African country to attain independence from a colonial power, setting a precedent in the region’s wider decolonisation movement.
During its brief yet significant existence as an independent state, the State of Somaliland received international recognition from 35 countries, including global and regional powers such as China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Israel, Libya, and the Soviet Union. This historical moment remains a key source of national pride, reminding both citizens and the world that Somaliland has long held a sovereign legacy and the capability for self-governance.
Celebrations Illuminate the Nation
Across the nation, cities are alive with joy and celebration. In Hargeisa, the skyline came to life last night as spectacular lights illuminated high-rise buildings. The Somaliland flag was proudly raised while the national anthem resonated through the air, evoking deep patriotic emotion. Streets are adorned with flags, traditional music fills neighbourhoods, and a powerful atmosphere of unity, heritage, and national pride has taken hold.
The focal point of the celebrations was the Presidential Palace, where President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro hosted a grand state event. In attendance were government officials, regional dignitaries, civil society leaders, and international guests. The evening featured vibrant cultural performances, traditional songs, and emotional tributes to the heroes of Somaliland’s independence.
A Historic Presidential Address
In his highly anticipated address, President Dr Irro delivered a memorable and reflective speech, underlining the significance of 26 June in the national narrative. He honoured the sacrifices and vision of Somaliland’s founding leaders, praised the resilience and determination of the people, and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace, democracy, and the ongoing pursuit of international recognition.
“Our independence on 26 June 1960 is not just a memory—it is the foundation of our identity and our right to self-determination. Today, we honour those who came before us and renew our vow to uphold their legacy through unity, development, and peaceful progress,” said President Irro.
He further noted that Somaliland’s achievements since reasserting its sovereignty in 1991—including stable governance, democratic elections, and internal peace—stem directly from the same spirit of independence and self-reliance that was first ignited in 1960.
The Legacy of 26 June: More Than Just a Date
The annual celebration of 26 June is more than a commemoration of the past; it is a reaffirmation of Somaliland’s unique historical and political journey. As the first East African territory to gain independence, Somaliland’s legacy continues to inspire its people and strengthen its position on the global stage.
Although the union with Italian Somalia on 1 July 1960 formed the Somali Republic, this union ultimately failed and led to devastating consequences for the people of Somaliland, who were marginalised and politically sidelined by successive regimes. The hasty and unbalanced unification quickly turned into a source of regret for Somalilanders, many of whom felt betrayed by the outcome.
In 1991, following the collapse of the Somali central government, Somaliland made the decisive choice to reclaim its sovereignty—reviving the dream of a peaceful, democratic, and self-governing nation. Today, the 65th anniversary of independence serves as a powerful reminder that Somaliland was—and remains—a nation with historical legitimacy, political maturity, and a determined future.
Looking Ahead
As fireworks light up the skies and Somalilanders gather in celebration, the message is clear: the spirit of 26 June 1960 endures. With a steadfast belief in their right to self-determination and a proven record of democratic governance and peace, the people of Somaliland continue their diplomatic journey toward international recognition, inspired by the enduring legacy of independence.
Abdirahman Ismail is a UK-based Somali criminologist and criminal profiler with a strong background in criminal behavior and justice systems. He studied criminology at Birmingham City University after earlier education in Somalia and the UK. Known for his analytical and methodical approach, Abdirahman supports investigations with a focus on public safety and justice. Outside of work, he enjoys football and values the discipline and teamwork it represents.