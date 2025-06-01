Op-Ed: Somaliland and the Global Puzzle of Unrecognized Nations

By Fathi Garaad Essa
Tucked away from the formalities of the international system lies a group of political entities that quietly redefine the meaning of statehood. Known as de facto or unrecognized states, these territories govern themselves, conduct elections, maintain strong institutions, and actively engage with the global community—yet they often remain diplomatically invisible.
Among the most remarkable is Somaliland, a de facto state in the Horn of Africa. Since regained its statehood in 1991, Somaliland has built a stable and functioning democracy, maintained lasting internal peace, created its own currency, and upheld the rule of law—meeting all the key criteria outlined in the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States (1933).This article explores Somaliland’s remarkable progress and its example as a beacon of stability and democracy in a complex global order.
Somaliland: A Country in Everything But Name
Somaliland’s modern journey began with the collapse of Somalia’s central government in 1991. Formerly a British protectorate, Somaliland voluntarily united with Italian Somaliland in 1960 to form the Somali Republic. However, after years of civil war, Somaliland took the courageous step of declaring independence.
Today, Somaliland functions like a sovereign state in nearly every sense. It has held multiple presidential and parliamentary elections—praised by international observers such as the International Republican Institute—and has built strong institutions including a national police force, judiciary, and bicameral legislature. In fact, Freedom House consistently ranks Somaliland higher than many recognized African states on civil liberties and press freedom (Freedom House, 2023).
Living in the Gray Zone: Global Comparisons
Somaliland is part of a global group of de facto or partially recognized states. Each has its own unique history, shaped by complex regional dynamics, colonial legacies, and international politics. Notable examples include:
-
Taiwan: A sovereign democracy with a robust economy, operating independently though excluded from the UN due to the One China Policy.
-
Transnistria: A self-governing region with its own currency and military, maintaining strong regional ties.
-
Abkhazia and South Ossetia: Regions with recognized governments, maintaining important partnerships for security and diplomacy.
-
Northern Cyprus: Operating with full governmental structures and recognized by Turkey.
-
Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh): A self-governed region with a distinct identity.
-
Palestine: Recognized by many countries and holding UN observer status, pursuing broader international engagement.
-
Kosovo: Enjoying recognition by a large number of states, with growing international support.
These examples illustrate the diversity of de facto states and highlight how each navigates unique challenges and opportunities on the path toward recognition and international participation.
Governance Without Recognition: Who Performs Best?
If statehood were judged solely on functionality, Somaliland would be a leading example. The Montevideo Convention outlines four criteria:
-
Defined territory
-
Permanent population
-
Functioning government
-
Capacity for foreign relations
Somaliland fully meets all these criteria. Its democratic elections, rule of law, and relative peace outshine many recognized states.
Scholars such as Charles King (2001) and Nina Caspersen (2015) note that Somaliland has developed robust internal legitimacy, earning respect from its citizens and observers alike. The theory of earned sovereignty (Williams et al., 2003) recognizes Somaliland’s responsible governance and democratic performance as a model for modern statehood.
Recognition as Power: The Politics Behind Statehood
Recognition is a political act, shaped by global interests. Somaliland’s peaceful progress and democratic governance provide a strong foundation for future recognition.
Rethinking Statehood in a Fragmented World
Somaliland challenges the traditional Westphalian model of statehood. In today’s interconnected world, flexible frameworks such as:
-
Graduated recognition
-
Earned legitimacy
-
Functional engagement