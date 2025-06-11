Op-Ed: Response to “President Cirro’s Foreign Trips: Four Visits, No Progress” – A Misguided and Unbalanced Critique

The article in question presents an unjustly pessimistic and factually deficient account of President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Cirro’s” recent foreign visits. It not only fails to acknowledge key diplomatic milestones but also betrays a lack of objectivity and professional rigour. Far from being fruitless, the President’s international engagements over the past six months have yielded significant gains—gains which the author either deliberately ignores or simply does not understand due to poor research and analytical depth.
Unprecedented Diplomatic Achievements
Contrary to the article’s sweeping claim of “no progress,” President Cirro’s diplomatic outreach has been notable, particularly given the constraints Somaliland operates under as an unrecognised state. One of the clearest indicators of this progress is the opening of a diplomatic mission in Nairobi, a critical step towards deepening bilateral relations with Kenya. This development alone stands as a testament to the success of the President’s engagement strategy—yet the article makes no mention of it.
Moreover, the bilateral agreements signed with Kenya mark a concrete advancement in Somaliland’s foreign policy. These agreements were not symbolic gestures but structured diplomatic undertakings that reflect growing regional recognition of Somaliland’s geopolitical relevance. Once again, the author dismisses these entirely, demonstrating either an alarming lack of awareness or a wilful disregard for truth.
Strategic International Engagement
The author also dismisses President Cirro’s two visits to the UAE, neglecting the broader context and significance. The President’s invitation to the World Information Technology Conference in the UAE offered a unique global platform to introduce Somaliland to key international stakeholders. This was not just a public relations exercise—it was a strategic move to position Somaliland as a country with potential for investment and partnership, especially in sectors such as energy, ICT, infrastructure, and natural resources.
The President used these opportunities to showcase Somaliland’s untapped potential, attract foreign investment, and advocate for recognition on the world stage. To write off these engagements as “photo ops” is not only dismissive—it is a failure to understand how diplomacy works, especially for nations striving for global legitimacy.
Constructive Engagement with Djibouti
Likewise, the Djibouti visit served to reinforce ties with a key neighbour and regional player. While the outcomes were not splashed across headlines, diplomacy often operates quietly and incrementally. Building trust and channels of communication with Djibouti—historically a gatekeeper in Horn of Africa politics—is a necessary foundation for more public and substantive agreements in the future.
Unfounded Allegations and Misleading Comparisons
The article’s attempt to frame these foreign trips as nepotistic or self-serving relies on anecdotal claims, unverified innuendo, and speculative assertions about private flights and delegation composition. These criticisms lack credible sourcing and ignore the broader diplomatic protocol adjustments that sometimes accompany new administrations. To suggest nepotism without proof is reckless journalism, and it undermines the author’s credibility.
Moreover, the comparison with previous administrations is selective and misleading. President Silanyo’s and President Muse Bihi’s diplomatic efforts were indeed commendable—but they were also built on foundations laid by their predecessors. Similarly, President Cirro is laying new diplomatic ground while continuing the mission of international recognition. Diplomatic success is cumulative, not instantaneous.
A One-Sided, Unprofessional Analysis
Perhaps most troubling is the article’s tone and methodology. Rather than offering a balanced or well-researched analysis, the author appears intent on discrediting the current administration without considering facts or achievements. There is no attempt at objectivity, no use of data, and no reference to diplomatic norms. This is not professional analysis—it is political commentary dressed up as journalism.
By ignoring tangible achievements such as the Nairobi diplomatic office, bilateral agreements, global platforms like the UAE conference, and growing regional engagement, the article misleads its readers. It reflects either ignorance or a deliberate agenda—and in both cases, it fails the standards of responsible public discourse.
Conclusion
President Cirro’s foreign trips have, in fact, made meaningful strides in Somaliland’s journey towards recognition and development. These trips have enhanced diplomatic visibility, built critical relationships, and opened the door to future partnerships. In a geopolitical context as complex as the Horn of Africa, these achievements are both real and significant.
Somaliland needs constructive criticism and informed debate—not sensationalism and politically motivated narratives. True journalism must be anchored in fact, balance, and integrity. This article falls short on all counts.
Abdirahman Ismail is a UK-based Somali criminologist and criminal profiler with a strong background in criminal behavior and justice systems. He studied criminology at Birmingham City University after earlier education in Somalia and the UK. Known for his analytical and methodical approach, Abdirahman supports investigations with a focus on public safety and justice. Outside of work, he enjoys football and values the discipline and teamwork it represents.