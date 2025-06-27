Michael Mariano: A Tribute to a Remembered Yet Forgotten Somali Statesman

Michael Mariano Ali (1914 -1987) was a Somali politician, civil servant, and diplomat who played a significant role in the nationalist movements of both British Somaliland and the UN Trusteeship of Italian Somalia during the colonial and early post-independence periods. Mariano was born in Berbera in what was then British Somaliland, now the Republic of Somaliland, to become a politician who would be remembered for his unmatched intellect, multilingual skills, diplomatic service, and lifelong commitment to the self-determination of all Somalis.
Early Life and Education
Michael Mariano was born in 1914 into a family of Catholic background. After the early death of his father, he was sent to Aden, and was raised there. This upbringing in Aden, a hub of civilization at the time, allowed him to master Somali, Arabic, and English, which laid the foundation for his public service career.
By the mid-1930s, Mariano had joined the British Somaliland Protectorate’s civil service. Consequently, in 1936, he assisted in forming a men’s political club in Burao, signaling his early political motives.
Political Engagement in British Somaliland and Territorial Advocacy
Mariano’s political prominence increased in the 1950s, especially during the period of the contested status of Somali-inhabited territories ceded to Ethiopia under the 1954 Anglo-Ethiopian Agreement, notably the Haud Reserve Area.
In 1955, Mariano took a high leap in politics when he founded the National United Front (NUF), where he served as its then Vice President and Secretary General. Among the NUF’s core political objectives included reclaiming the lost territory of Haud and Reserve area.
In that same year, he led two major diplomatic missions:
• First, to London, to formally protest the British government’s decision to cede Hawd & Reserve area to Ethiopia. Mariano and his delegation met with British officials, including the Secretary of State for the Colonies, Alan Lennox-Boyd, reminding them of earlier treaties between Britain and Somali clans (Anglo-Somali Treaties of 1884–1886) which prohibited the cession of Somali territories to foreign powers. Mariano argued the 1897 Anglo-Ethiopian Treaty was invalid because it conflicted with these prior agreements.
Mariano made a strong case, stating:
“The British Government undertook never to cede, sell, mortgage or otherwise give for occupation, save to the British Government, any portion of the territory inhabited by them or being under their control. But now the Somali people have heard that their land was being given to Ethiopia under an Anglo-Ethiopian Treaty of 1897. This treaty, however, was ‘in conflict’ with the Anglo-Somali treaties which took precedence in time over the 1897 Anglo-Ethiopian Treaty. The British Government had exceeded its powers when it concluded the 1897 Treaty and … the 1897 Treaty was not binding on the tribes.”
• And second, to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he again represented Somali interests and protested against the territorial transfers.
The campaing led by Mariano had alerted the British, causing military planners in London to coin the Operation Cormorant, a contingency plan to prevent unrest to erupt in Somaliland given the growing nationalist fervor.
However, Mariano’s commitment came at great personal cost. His business in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia was confiscated, and his wife was reportedly imprisoned for nearly a year, consequences of his open opposition to Ethiopian claims on Somali territory.
Legal and Political Support to the Somali Youth League (SYL)
In the late 1940s, Mariano and his fellow British-Somalilander Lewis Clement Salool accorded critical legal and political support to the Somali Youth League (SYL) in Italian Somaliland.
By travelling to Mogadishu, they helped draft the movement’s political documents, legal draftings and manifestos, thus equipping SYL to challenge the colonial administration under both Britain and Italy.
Role in British-Somaliland Independence and Unification Process
As British-Somaliland was about to be independent, Mariano became a member of the British Somaliland Protectorate Advisory Committee, helping oversee the transition from colonial rule. As a result, British Somaliland declared independence on June 26, 1960, and 4 days later entered unratified union with Italian Somaliland to form the Somali Republic. The Britain’s unilateral decision to give away Hawd & Reserve Area was believed to have propelled this union.
Reflecting on British action and the impact it had on Somali self-determination, Mariano stated in a 1963 Associated Press interview:
“We feel as Somalis that the British government has been guilty of more serious unfriendly acts in giving away our territories and denying us the right to self-determination…”
After that hasty unification, Mariano was elected Member of Parliament for Erigavo District in thr 1960 Unitary Parliament and in 1967 became Minister of Planning under Prime Minister Muhammad Haji Ibrahim Egal. He served the post until the 1969 military coup by General Siad Barre, after which he was imprisoned.
Diplomatic Career and Later Life
Following the coup and his subsequent imprisonment, Mariano was appointed Somalia’s Ambassador to Zambia, a position he held until 1986.
During this time, he contributed to Somalia’s diplomatic efforts in relation with the Ogaden War (1977-78), a conflict with Ethiopia over Somali-inhabited regions.
He formally retired in 1986, reportedly due to health reasons, and died in Mogadishu in 1987. Mariano was buried with state honors, a testament acknowledging his long public service and contributions to the Somali people.
Legacy Behind
Michael Mariano’s legacy is both remembered and forgotten. He is widely credited with:
• Strongly pushing the advocacy for the return of ceded Somali territories like the Haud and Ogaden.
• Providing legal and political expertise to the Somali Youth League.
• Serving as chief Somali negotiator in international talks regarding the Northern Frontier District (NFD), where Somali delegations met counterparts from Britain, Kenya, Italy, and Somalia.
In conclusion, Mariano’s stance on the 1960 union between British Somaliland and Italian Somaliland remains a subject of interpretation. However, his legacy as a firm supporter of Somali unity involving all five territories not only two, his active participation in wider nationalist efforts, legal diplomacy, and post-union government service place him in par with the most significant Somali statesmen of the 20th century.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abdisalam Rageh is a legal professional and political analyst with a keen interest in expanding civic space, promoting youth participation in politics, strengthening political rights, and the rule of law practices in the Horn of Africa.