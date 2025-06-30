Irish Deputy Mayor Urges Somaliland Recognition Debate in Irish Government

Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown, Ireland – Irish Deputy Mayor for Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown, Councillor Pierce Dargan, has publicly called on the Irish Government to initiate discussions on formally recognising the Republic of Somaliland’s independence.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Deputy Mayor Dargan expressedhis hope that the government will take seriously the call made by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro for international recognition. He further urged Irish leaders to begin a national debate on acknowledging Somaliland’s sovereignty.
Councillor Dargan has long been a vocal advocate for Somaliland. In a recent op-ed published in the Dublin Gazette, he outlined compelling reasons why Ireland should consider supporting recognition for the self-declared East African republic, which has operated as a de facto independent state since 1991.
In addition to his personal advocacy, Dargan played a key role in encouraging Young Fine Gael—the autonomous youth wing of Fine Gael, Ireland’s centre-right governing party—to issue a public statement urging the Irish government to examine the case for Somaliland’s recognition.
Somaliland, a former British protectorate, regained its statehood in 1991 . Despite maintaining peace, democratic elections, and functional institutions, it has yet to gain formal international recognition.
The Deputy Mayor’s remarks add to a growing chorus of international voices pushing for a reassessment of Somaliland’s status amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa.