Horn Petroleum CEO Leads Strategic Consultative Meeting to Advance 2025 Vision

Hargeisa, Somaliland – June 9, 2025 — Horn Petroleum’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mahad Abdi Ali, convened a strategic consultative meeting with departmental leadership to realign the company’s objectives and energize efforts toward achieving its 2025 vision.
Held at the company’s headquarters in Hargeisa, the high-level session brought together representatives from all key departments. The gathering served as a platform to review recent accomplishments, assess operational challenges, and define actionable strategies for sustained growth.
In his keynote address, Mr. Mahad Abdi Ali commended the unwavering dedication and professionalism of Horn Petroleum’s workforce. He underscored the team’s pivotal role in driving the company’s expansion and its rising influence in the Horn of Africa’s energy sector.
“Horn Petroleum represents innovation, consistent growth, and bold leadership in the energy services of the Horn of Africa. Together, through commitment and unity, we will continue to push forward and achieve even greater milestones, Insha’Allah,” — Mahad Abdi Ali, CEO of Horn Petroleum
The session featured an open exchange of ideas, with staff contributing insights into current operational hurdles and exploring emerging opportunities. Key discussion points included boosting operational efficiency, elevating service delivery, and strengthening regional market presence.
